Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: MBS Blogger of the Year

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… find out more about who has won in each category this year and why you voted for them.

This year’s winner in the MBS Blogger category is Gregory Scott, host of YouTube’s TarotAstrology.

MBS Blogger: Gregory Scott

Gregory Scott’s YouTube channel is all about astrology, tarot, numerology and live readings. You’ll find a new video published every day – he makes daily tarot videos for each day of the year, weekly astrology reports for all signs of the zodiac, and monthly horoscopes for each specific sign of the zodiac.

youtube.com/user/tarotastrology

gregoryscott.com​

Category runner-up: Tara Brach