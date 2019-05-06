Kindred Recommends: Kawa Ariki – The Goddess Returns

This is a sponsored post.

Traditional Maori Healing Retreat – Healing the Past, Present & Future

26th to 30th June 2019, London

Kawa Ariki is a workshop for women who want to move ancestral and historical blocks and the pain long held in their bodies. Exercises and daily protocols designed to release physical, emotional and mental issues that we’ve created or copied, hold on to, and pass down, are addressed through ancient and traditional practices, allowing the flowering and opening of a woman’s body.

Kawa Ariki is the long held dream of Atarangi Muru. When you participate in her teachings, you become a part of a global whanau (family), who embrace and support each other’s growth and development. Learn more about the Maori Healers at www.maorihealers.com

5 day women’s-only Ancestral Teachings 26th to 30th June 2019

£850.00 GBP Early Bird (if booked before 1st June) £1,000.00 GBP beginning 2nd June 2019

Price includes most meals and marae-style accommodations

For more information ring Kali on 07970 089309 or email maorieventsuk@mail.com