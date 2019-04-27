Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Lunch: Fig, Rosemary and Olive Pizza

A pizza made from scratch is endlessly customisable, and is one of the most satisfying dinners going. This fig, rosemary and olive pizza from The Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Collection is also sugar-free, egg-free and suitable for vegans, so feel free to experiment with your own toppings or give this Mediterranean twist on a classic a try.

Fig, Rosemary and Olive Pizza

GF – DF – SF – EF – VG

SERVES 2

PREP 5 minutes, plus making the dough

COOK 16 minutes

Pizza Dough Mix, for dusting (see below)

1 recipe quantity of Pizza Dough (see below)

4 tbsp passata

100g/3½oz/¾ cup black olives, pitted and chopped

4 figs, quartered

1 tbsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

60g/2¼oz/⅔ cup shaved dairy free cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas 7 and line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

2. Dust a clean surface with pizza dough mix. Turn out the dough and knead for a few seconds, then shape into a ball. Flatten the dough slightly using your hands, then use a rolling pin to roll it out to a large circle about 5mm/¼in thick. Neaten the edge, using a sharp knife, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

3. Put the passata and olives in a bowl and mix well, then spread over the pizza base. Place the figs evenly over the pizza and scatter over the rosemary.

4. Bake for 12 minutes until the base is starting to turn brown. Remove the pizza from the oven and scatter the cheese over the top, then return to the oven for 3-4 minutes until the cheese has started to melt. Drizzle a little olive oil over the top and serve immediately.

Pizza Dough Mix

(GF – DF – NF – SF – SYF – EF – VG) 75g/2¾oz/heaped ⅓ cup brown rice flour, plus extra for dusting

3 tbsp gram (chickpea) flour

3 tbsp maize flour

60g/2¼oz/½ cup cornflour (cornstarch)

½ tbsp xanthan gum 1. Sift the flours and xanthan gum into a large mixing bowl and mix together.

Pizza Dough

(GF – DF – NF – SF – SYF – EF – VG) 210g/7oz Pizza Dough Mix

½ tsp salt

1 tsp dried active yeast

2 tbsp olive oil 1. Put the Pizza Dough Mix into a food processor or stand mixer. Add the salt and yeast and pulse several times to mix together. Add the oil and blend well. Add 100ml/3½fl oz/scant ⅓ cup warm water, a little at a time, and continue blending to form a soft dough. Shape the dough into a ball and transfer to a bowl. Cover with cling film (plastic wrap) and leave to prove for 30 minutes.

Find out more:

The Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Collection is definitive collection of gluten-free, dairy-free recipes from one of the most trusted names in free-from cookery, Grace Cheetham. With over 200 recipes for everything from breakfasts and light lunches to weeknight dinners and show-stopping mains, plus delicious desserts and a whole section on gluten-free baking, this book is the perfect guide to free-from cookery.