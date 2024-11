An Excerpt from Jillian Lavender’s book, ‘Why Meditate? Because it works’.

Consciousness is the basis of everything.

The source of everything in the universe is one whole, indivisible field of energy – Being.

Being is omnipresent – it is all form and phenomena, everywhere, at all times.

Everything we perceive is a spontaneous manifestation from the source.

Consciousness unifies everything and everyone.

At our source we’re all made of the same stuff.

In our essential, least excited state, we’re all connected.

The Veda – ‘pure knowledge’ or ‘truth’ – is an ancient body of knowledge that reveals the nature of life. This universal knowledge is many thousands of years old and yet contains timeless wisdom for the modern age. The ancient Vedic masters were able to cognise the most fundamental truth of existence. They discovered that underlying the finite boundaries of everything in creation is a wholeness that is unbounded and infinite. Everything that exists in the physical world is a manifestation of a field of energy that holds the potential to create anything and everything. The wise sages of the Veda sum it up in this way: I am That, Thou art That, All this is That All the laws of nature, and all form and phenomena, come from this one, indivisible, whole field of creative energy and intelligence. The Vedas state that there is no separation between you and this field – this is your essential nature. While not visible at the surface layer, it can be experienced beyond the normal thinking level, transcendent and silent. The more you experience your essence, the more you identify with your true Self. In waking up this background silence by stepping beyond the body and mind, the transcendent ceases to be transcendent. The direct experience of this silence is the gift of meditation. As a result, the fountainhead of creation comes alive and embeds itself in all your thinking and actions. In the Vedas there are many names for this field: the Self, Being, the Absolute, samadhi, pure consciousness, pure awareness, transcendental consciousness, OM, a field of creative intelligence. What does this mean for us?Waves on the ocean might look separate and defined, but they’re all made of the same stuff. The seawater in one wave is the same seawater as the next wave and the next. You are not separate. You’re not just some isolated mass of muscle and bones making your way through the world. You are one with everything. For another article on meditation and its link with our immunity click here. More of Jillian's work can be found via her website.