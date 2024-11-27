An Excerpt from Jillian Lavender’s book, ‘Why Meditate? Because it works’.

Consciousness is the basis of everything.The Veda – ‘pure knowledge’ or ‘truth’ – is an ancient body of knowledge that reveals the nature of life. This universal knowledge is many thousands of years old and yet contains timeless wisdom for the modern age. The ancient Vedic masters were able to cognise the most fundamental truth of existence. They discovered that underlying the finite boundaries of everything in creation is a wholeness that is unbounded and infinite. Everything that exists in the physical world is a manifestation of a field of energy that holds the potential to create anything and everything. The wise sages of the Veda sum it up in this way: I am That, Thou art That, All this is That All the laws of nature, and all form and phenomena, come from this one, indivisible, whole field of creative energy and intelligence. The Vedas state that there is no separation between you and this field – this is your essential nature. While not visible at the surface layer, it can be experienced beyond the normal thinking level, transcendent and silent. The more you experience your essence, the more you identify with your true Self. In waking up this background silence by stepping beyond the body and mind, the transcendent ceases to be transcendent. The direct experience of this silence is the gift of meditation. As a result, the fountainhead of creation comes alive and embeds itself in all your thinking and actions. In the Vedas there are many names for this field: the Self, Being, the Absolute, samadhi, pure consciousness, pure awareness, transcendental consciousness, OM, a field of creative intelligence. What does this mean for us?