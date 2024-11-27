An Excerpt from Jillian Lavender’s book, ‘Why Meditate? Because it works’.

Co-director of London and New York Meditation Centres, a full-time Vedic Meditation teacher, wellness expert and author of Why Meditate? Because It Works (£14.19, Yellow Kite) Jillian believes meditation has the power to transform our lives and as the world’s most active Vedic Meditation teacher she’s seen it happen. Originally from New Zealand, Jillian held senior business roles in Sydney, Paris and New York. During this demanding time she learned Vedic Meditation. The improvements to her life were immediate —stress levels began to dissolve and fatigue quickly subsided. Inspired to share this life-changing knowledge she left her CEO role, and undertook intensive training in the US and India to become a teacher of Vedic Meditation. Alongside teaching, Jillian is an expert in Ayurveda. You can follow Jillian on Instagram or find her website here.