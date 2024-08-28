How to Navigate Toxic Positivity

Dr Lisa Turner is a leading voice in the spiritual community, the bestselling author of CET Yourself Free and a passionate advocate for humanity’s conscious evolution. Her academic background combined with her spiritual training has helped thousands of people around the world to connect with their higher self using a grounded and practical approach that integrates clear, actionable steps into their daily lives.

In her new book, Our Conscious Tipping Point, Lisa passionately encourages change makers and conscious leaders to master the art of turning chaos into opportunity, not only for personal transformation but to galvanise real global change. Our Conscious Tipping Point takes Turner’s thinking a step further, delving deeper into how humanity currently stands at a crossroads with a choice to evolve to a higher consciousness.