Kindred Spirit Awards 2024

You’ve had your say and the results are in: meet the winners of this year’s KS Awards...

We’ve totted up the votes and the results are in – including an exciting tie-break in one category that has led us to celebrating two fantastically deserving first-place winners. A reminder, perhaps, that every vote really does count, and that having our say can truly impact the world around us.

We are pleased to also announce that the winner of our voters’ prize draw is Caroline Crow, who has won £100 worth of books, decks and treats. Three runners-up have also bagged themselves some mind, body and spirit goodies of their own.

Thank you to the thousands of you who voted in this year’s Awards – and a huge congratulations to all of our worthy winners. It is always such a joy to see our community coming together to have their say, and to remind ourselves of the exemplary work that is being done in the fields of wellbeing, consciousness and spirituality.

Now, sit back, relax, and grab a cup of something calming as we introduce this year’s winners and share what made them grab your attention.

MBS Writer

Joint Winners: George Lizos and Sally Walker

George Lizos is a lightworker, Greek pagan priest and the best-selling author of several books. This summer he released Secrets of Greek Mysticism via Hampton Roads Publishing, with an exciting new book on manifestation coming from Findhorn this winter. George holds degrees in metaphysical sciences and psychology, and is trained in various healing modalities.

georgelizos.com

Sally Walker’s passion is to unearth the lost voices of those who were silenced during The Burning Times – one of the darkest periods of history for women. Sally’s debut novel A Westerly Wind Brings Witches was published by Collective Ink earlier this year, in which she writes from her own experiences as a Cornish witch in one of the many covens of a thriving pagan community.

collectiveink.com

Runner-up: Nikki van de Car

Rising Star

Winner: Moss Matthey

Moss Matthey is a Welsh-German folk witch based in Wales. After leaving a fundamentalist Christian cult and turning towards witchcraft, he’s had a steadily growing social media presence. With endorsements from the likes of Ronald Hutton and Mat Auryn, his first book, An Apostate’s Guide to Witchcraft, will be published in October by Llewellyn.

mossmatthey.com

Runner-up: Kwali Kumara

Digital Influence

Winner: The Embracing Magick Podcast

Launching earlier this year and hosted by enchanting sisters of the Lunar & Wild coven, the Embracing Magick podcast features honest, laid-back conversations about embracing all things magick and witchcraft. It’s available to listen to on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with video recordings of each episode on their YouTube channel, @EmbracingMagick.

lunarandwild.com/pages/podcast

Runner-up: Mhara Starling

Community Initiative

Winner: The Happy Newspaper

Headed by designer Emily Coxhead, this platform to celebrate positive news launched in December 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign, which ended up reaching its target in just two days. Since then, The Happy Newspaper has been released quarterly, featuring happy news which has been collected over a period of three months.

The Happy Newspaper

Runner-up: Primal Gathering

Retreat/Healing Centre 2023

Winner: The Salt Sisterhood

The Salt Sisterhood is a sanctuary for all women who seek to re-wild themselves through a connection with the ocean. Their yoga and wild swimming retreats, offered in Cornwall and Portugal, provide the opportunity to escape everyday life, nourish body and mind, explore new and wild places and connect with other like-minded sea souls.

thesaltsisterhood.com

Runner-up: 42 Acres, Somerset

Personality of the Year

Winner: Michelle Elman

Michelle Elman, also known as the ‘Queen of Boundaries’, is a body confidence coach, award-winning body positive activist and author. With an online following of over 500k, Michelle is a prominent media favourite and has written for publications including Stylist, Grazia, Cosmopolitan and Huffington Post.

michelleelman.com

Runner-up: Dr Sharon Blackie

Lifetime Achievement

Winner: Lynne McTaggart

Lynne McTaggart is a British author and researcher known for her work in the field of spirituality, consciousness and the power of intention. In 2001 she published The Field, followed by The Intention Experiment in 2007, both of which explore scientific and spiritual connections between consciousness and the universe. Her research and experiments on the power of thought have garnered international attention, promoting a deeper understanding of human consciousness and its potential.

lynnemctaggart.com

Editor’s Choice

Winner: Mindfulness in Schools Project

The Mindfulness in Schools Project is a UK-based charity that’s been running since 2007, and aims to improve the wellbeing of children, teachers and parents through mindfulness practice. They have developed and delivered mindfulness programmes to support mental health and emotional resilience since 2007, playing a pivotal role in introducing mindfulness to educational settings across the UK and positively impacting thousands of young people and educators.

Mindfulness in Schools Project

