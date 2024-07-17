A Pilates Workout To Take On Holiday With You

Maintaining your health and fitness while on holiday can be challenging due to changes in routine, eating out more often and the temptation to indulge. While holidays are most definitely a time to unwind and relax from your usual routine, you can still take care of your health with a few mindful strategies that will keep you feeling your best and allow you to get back to post-holiday routine a little easier.

Start by prioritising hydration. Carry a water bottle with you and aim to drink at least 3L of water a day. This helps to keep your body hydrated, your skin clear and supports digestion. When dining out, opt for local foods with a balanced approach, including some indulgent meals and some lighter, nutrient-rich options. Aim to include a mix of fresh fruit and vegetables, protein and healthy fats.

Start each day with a short, energising workout. Even just 10-20 minutes can keep you on track with your exercise routine and goals, and help you feel energised and balanced throughout your holiday. Your holiday workouts can easily be done in your hotel room or on a nearby patch of grass or sand, depending on your holiday destination.

Here is a short, sharp and effective Pilates workout for you to take on holiday this season.

Workout: Quick Arms and Abs

Duration: 10(ish) minutes

Focus: Strengthening and toning your arms and shoulders while activating your core.

Equipment: PBB Weights (optional)

Sets: Aim for 2-3 full sets

1. Lateral to Front Raise Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a slight softness in your knees. Lengthen your arms down by your sides with palms facing in toward your body. Raise your arms out to either side of your body until they are in line with your shoulders and parallel to the floor, forming a T-shape. Ensure your shoulders, elbows and wrists are all in line with one another. Keep your arms lengthened as you slide them in front of your shoulders to a front raise position. With control, lower your arms down in front of you, palms facing in toward your legs. Reverse the direction for your next rep, starting with a front raise, then sliding out to a lateral raise, then lowering your arms back down to your sides with palms facing in toward your body. Repeat this full sequence 12 times.

2. Scapula Squeeze

From the previous exercise, keep your arms lengthened out either side of your body in a lateral raise position, with palms now facing backward. Press your palms back behind you to squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if you are trying to pinch a pencil between them. Hold the squeeze for a second or two, feeling the contraction in your upper back muscles. Release the squeeze, allowing your shoulder blades to return to their natural position and hands to return back in line with your shoulders. Repeat this exercise 12 times.

3. Extended Ceiling Reach to Tricep Press

Start with your arms in a front raise position, fully extended from your shoulders through to your fingertips. Raise both extended arms overhead towards the ceiling, keeping them close to your ears and palms facing forward at the top. Maintaining the extension in your arms, slide them down and press slightly behind your body until you feel your triceps activate with palms facing behind you now. From this tricep press position, raise both arms overhead again. Repeat this full sequence 12 times.

4. Shoulder Press

Start with your elbows bent and lifted in line with your shoulders, hands up above your elbows and palms facing forward. Press your arms upwards to the ceiling until they are fully extended above your head. Your arms should be in line with your ears, with your hands slightly separated and palms still facing forward. Slowly bend and lower your arms back to the start position, with elbows in line with your shoulders. Repeat this exercise 12 times.

5. Tricep Extension

Start with your arms fully extended above your head and palms pressing in to touch one another. Lower your hands behind your head by bending your elbows until your forearms are at about a 90-degree angle with your upper arms. Only your forearms should move, while your upper arms remain stationary. Press your hands back up until fully extended in the start position. Repeat this exercise 12 times.

6. Sumo Squat + Oblique Tilt + Overhead Reach

Stand with your legs and feet wide, and toes outturned on about a 45-degree angle. Place your hands behind your head with elbows flared out to the sides so your chest remains open. Bend your knees and lower your hips into a sumo squat position, keeping your knees tracking out and over your toes. While holding the squat position, tilt your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow down towards your right thigh with your left elbow up and your gaze forward. Then, extend your left arm over your head into a long reach. Feel the stretch and engagement in your left oblique as you tilt and reach. Bend your left arm back to your head and return to centre with your torso upright. Repeat the same tilt and reach to your left side, feeling the stretch and engagement in your right oblique. Bend your right arm back to your head and return to centre with your torso upright. Stand up out of your sumo squat by pushing through your heels and straightening your legs. Return to the starting position with your hands behind your head. Repeat this full sequence 12 times.

This quickie Pilates workout will help strengthen and tone your arms and shoulders, while activating your core. Remember to focus on your mind to body to breath connection, and maintain proper form throughout each exercise.