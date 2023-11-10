From Play to the Paranormal: the History of Human Foresight

Subscribe
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Polly Angelova2 min

The Herbal Apothecary: Arrowroot

ARROWROOT Alternative names: Maranta arundinacea, kudzu, aru-aru, West Indian arrowroot HOW TO IDENTIFY: Arrowroot is a starch traditionally obtained from therhizomes of the tropical Maranta arundinacea plant. This herb can be found in powdered form on most supermarket shelves. HISTORY: The Arawak people of South America first cultivated arrowroot for use as a food starch and medicine as early as 5000 bce. It was so valued for its healing properties that it was nicknamed aru-aru, meaning meal of meals. Indigenous Americans are believed to have introduced arrowroot plants to the Caribbean. European colonists then became the main exporters of the herb in the eighteenth century, the majority of it making its way to Britain in the form of flour.  Arrowroot flour was one of the four main medicinal remedies carried by nineteenth century Antarctic explorers, who used it for its anti-inflammatory properties and also to help relieve diarrhoea. FOLKLORE: According to folklore, this tropical perennial was used by the inhabitants of Central America to heal the wounds of warriors injured by poison arrows. Dust your hands with arrowroot powder to bring good luck in games of chance, or use it to treat gangrene, spider bites and scorpion stings. FOLK MEDICINE: The first known use of arrowroot by European colonists was as a treatment for sores and infections, where slices of the tuber were placed directly on the skin.  This herb was also widely used in cakes, puddings and sauces. Arrowroot was historically used to treat babies with diarrhoea, and biscuits made with the flour soothed sore gums during teething. By the 1920s, arrowroot was being marketed as “invalid food”, because it is a safe ingredient unlikely to upset the stomachs of even the youngest children. One British recipe from Cooking for Invalids – Recipes for the Bedridden by Phyllis Browne, published in the nineteenth century, recommends that “Half a pint of milk, one ounce of arrowroot, one ounce of caster sugar” be prepared as follows: “Mix the arrowroot smoothly with a little cold milk; boil the rest of the milk and stir in the arrowroot; stir and boil well, taking care it does not burn”. Sounds very similar to custard to me. OTHER COMMON USES: The binding properties of arrowroot make it a great substitute for eggs. Just 2 tbsp of arrowroot mixed with 3 tbsp of water can replace one large egg in baking or in omelettes. ARROWROOT AND COCONUT TOOTHPASTE The anti-inflammatory properties of arrowroot can help to soothe sore gums, making it the perfect ingredient in toothpaste. Bicarbonate of soda is a natural whitener; coconut oil binds with any bacteria, which will then be discarded at the end of teeth cleaning; and sea salt can help neutralize acid in the mouth. Makes approx. 80 ml INGREDIENTS ½ tsp fine sea salt 2 tsp bicarbonate of soda 4 tbsp room temperature organic coconut oil 1–2 tsp organic arrowroot powder 3 drops peppermint essential oil METHOD Add the salt and bicarbonate of soda to the coconut oil and mix thoroughly. Start by stirring in 1 tsp of arrowroot powder. Add the rest of the arrowroot powder if your toothpaste doesn’t seem thick enough. Incorporate the peppermint oil until it has been evenly distributed throughout the paste. Pop your toothpaste into a sterilized tin or jar.  This toothpaste will keep for about three weeks. To minimize contamination of your toothpaste, use a small spoon to add the paste to your toothbrush. Extracted from The Herbal Apothecary: Recipes, Remedies and Rituals by Christine Iverson, published by Summersdale Publishers, which you can purchase for £14.99 here.
From Play to the Paranormal: the History of Human Foresight

From Play to the Paranormal: the History of Human Foresight

Polly Angelova / 15 November, 2023
by Louise Davidson My father told me my first true ghost story when I was ten. It took place in...
Read More
Grounding Practice for Daily Wellbeing

Grounding Practice for Daily Wellbeing

Polly Angelova / 13 November, 2023
by Nicole Goott To be grounded is for consciousness to be embodied in both its material and spiritual dimensions, with...
Read More
The Herbal Apothecary: Arrowroot

The Herbal Apothecary: Arrowroot

Polly Angelova / 10 November, 2023
ARROWROOT Alternative names: Maranta arundinacea, kudzu, aru-aru, West Indian arrowroot HOW TO IDENTIFY: Arrowroot is a starch traditionally obtained from...
Read More
Nine Ways to Integrate Psychedelic Experience for Lasting Change

Nine Ways to Integrate Psychedelic Experience for Lasting Change

Polly Angelova / 9 November, 2023
Following all the hype generated about the therapeutic powers of psychedelics by Michael Pollan’s 2018 book How to Change Your...
Read More
New Omega-3 Home Test Can Predict Cognitive Ability, Dementia Risk, And Intelligence

New Omega-3 Home Test Can Predict Cognitive Ability, Dementia Risk, And Intelligence

Polly Angelova / 7 November, 2023
A new ‘do it at home’ pinprick blood test for omega-3 can predict your cognitive ability, dementia risk, brain size...
Read More
How to Take a Soul Walk to Tap into Your Soul’s Guidance

How to Take a Soul Walk to Tap into Your Soul’s Guidance

Polly Angelova / 6 November, 2023
by Tara Byrne Have you ever longed to discover your soul’s truth about something? Or sensed that your fearful thoughts...
Read More
Your Numerology Forecast for November

Your Numerology Forecast for November

Polly Angelova / 4 November, 2023
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
Your November Astrology Forecast

Your November Astrology Forecast

Polly Angelova / 1 November, 2023
Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for November 2023   The next month is influenced...
Read More
Happy Witches’ New Year! How to Celebrate Samhain (Halloween)

Happy Witches’ New Year! How to Celebrate Samhain (Halloween)

Polly Angelova / 30 October, 2023
by Stacey Demarco   Happy witches’ New Year! As the seasons roll themselves towards the cold once again, we find...
Read More
Fairy Rites: our history and connection with the Sídhe

Fairy Rites: our history and connection with the Sídhe

Polly Angelova / 26 October, 2023
by Dea Isidora   In every culture still in reverence of its indigenous spirituality, faith in the good folk is...
Read More



Kindred Spirit Magazine © 2023.All rights reserved.
About

Awards

Competitions

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter
Advertise
Subscribe