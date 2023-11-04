From Play to the Paranormal: the History of Human Foresight

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We achieve more when we are together than when we are apart. We’re inspired by international culinary flavours, the seemingly infinite knowledge accessible online, and our innate inner wisdom. The soul is courageously guiding us towards an expansive, more meaningful life.

You see people transforming their lives around you – you are also a part of that greater flow. Lose yourself in your passion, even if just for a moment. Interior design, photography, cooking, gardening and cultural pursuits uplift your soul. Show gratitude and understanding towards loved ones, and let things go. Indulging in kindness generates more light.

You’re creating your very own heaven on Earth via your thoughts and actions. Soul is guiding you through the highs and lows: forgive imperfections. You’re learning how to debate important issues without letting your emotions get in the way. You’re open, receptive, and wiser than you think. You may also be inspired to help your local community.

You enjoy giving people what they want and need. Observing the intelligence of animals in nature can teach you incredible lessons. Live in the moment and walk your talk. You’re called to duty, – make sure that you remain considerate to the feelings of others. You’re freeing up attachments.

If you’ve forgotten to do something, expect a loud knock at the door. Cooperate to ease strains and emotions. You’re aiming to live up to your own expectations: healing begins and ends within. Filter what you hear, and stick to what you know. Be at peace.

You’re calling time on a situation that’s past its sell-by date. Let facts speak for themselves. You are demonstrative, affectionate, and even protective towards loved ones. You network and speak up to improve others’ quality of life. Life is uncertain until you make decisions. You’re bubbling and full of life.

You like to feel settled, so the fiery energy pervading your mind, body and spirit this month may shake you up. You will get to the core of matters in your own time. When the bell rings, recognise that it is time for change. Family issues may be intense – keep listening. Make yourself available.

You may get cold feet over a commitment, but dive into life: it is a worthy experience. You’re a bundle of fun, and a joy to be around. You influence others in a powerful way. Channel your light, and use your gifts of sensitivity and knowledge. Encourage colleagues to make a tangible difference to life.

Consistent effort creates results. Steady your mind to keep your energy focused in the moment. You want the last say over who a project and who else is involved in it – who is the best person for the job? Let your inspiring voice be heard. Reach out to the community, and keep life in perspective.

Your subconscious is releasing wisdom from deep within, so listen to its messages. Pay attention to your dreams and to your sixth sense. If life feels stagnant, it may be because you need to slow your pace and take a breather. Truth is your biggest protector.

You have the skills you need for life’s journey. Heartbreak opens the door to a deeper love and connection. You praise life and all its imperfections. You swing high and low to find your centre through meditation and self-development. You’re on fire with creativity, and applying what you know to situations around you.

If your views collide with those of others, realise that variety is the spice of life. Surround yourself with like-minded people to enhance productivity. Cohesion makes for a happy environment that feeds the world with inspiration. Do things that bring you to life. Remember to look around you – and keep looking up.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).

