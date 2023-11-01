From Play to the Paranormal: the History of Human Foresight

Subscribe
Your November Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for November 2023

  The next month is influenced by retrograde motion in the sky. This can create a sense of repeated cycles, or of things not progressing in the direction that we would like them to. However, retrogrades can also bring a sense of stepping back, and of being collectively objective in what needs to change.   Notable Astrological Dates  ✧ 4 November - Saturn goes direct ✧ 13 November - New moon in Scorpio  ✧27 November - Full moon in Gemini       Aries  The main focus is on the power of Mars as it travels in your solar 8th house, which rules inner resources and the deeper aspects of your own personality. There is a purifying nature to this month, as you seek to clear the emotional clutter from your life. However, be warned: you are not an island. You need others around you.     Taurus The planet Mars is travelling in your 7th house this month, directing its energy towards the partnership area of your life. Mars is a planet that demands action – however, this could come in the form of action taken by those that are close to you on a personal level. This is a period in which it is best not to react too strongly to the heated emotions of others. Take a breath, and respond firmly but fairly.     Gemini On 10 November Mercury moves into the relationship area of your chart, making effective communications vital when it comes to dealing with those close to you. This is a time in which you will likely learn how to get your emotions much clearer in your mind, so you can then find the best way to express them in the world.       Cancer This month sees you embracing the more creative aspects of your personality, including when it comes to your social side. This is a time when you can begin to feel that your feet are firmly grounded, and that you are supported by the universe. The new moon in Scorpio on 13 November magnifies this need to be seen and enjoy the limelight.     Leo The planetary energy is directed towards your home life, with the sun and Mars both located in your solar 4th house. This is a powerful combination that allows you to re-examine your own inner motivations with passion and insight. However, do not be too internally focused when it comes to this process – there should be a conscious energy of action and wider awareness.     Virgo On 4 November the planet Saturn starts to move forward in the partnership area of your chart. You may receive constructive advice from somebody in your life regarding your communications skills. Take it on board, rather than seeing it as a criticism – you might just learn more about yourself then you realise.     Libra On 6 November your ruler Venus enters into your own sign for the remainder of the month. This has a softening effect when it comes to your experience with other people, and you should find a new ease in expression. Expect a certain amount of artistic and creative expression and joy, as well as an ability to enjoy the company of others.       Scorpio For a majority of you, this is your birthday month, and from an astrological basis, the start of your own personal year. Your planetary ruler, Mars, is transiting through your solar 2nd house, which rules l finances. This usually indicates that most of your energy will be directed towards how you make your money and what you do with it. Be careful to not be too impulsive.   Sagittarius On 24 November Mars enters your own sign for a six-week period – this is a major boost for your energy levels and your ability to get things done. However, be on the look-out for impulsive decision-making, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Your usual direct approach will not work for you this time.     Capricorn On 4 November your planetary ruler Saturn moves forward for the first time since late June – this means you are able to put plans into action. Over the last three months, Saturn has been creating space for you to ponder and examine your own motivations. Now is the time to make things happen – your life’s direction can be changed.   Aquarius Your traditional ruler Saturn moves forward in your solar 2nd house on 4 November, which should help you to improve your finances and how you look after your money more generally. The last three months have taught you an important lesson in how you engage with money and how you earn it. This month is the time to branch forward with more confidence and belief in yourself.     Pisces On 4 November Saturn moves direct in your own zodiac sign. This is an important period – it means that you can be much more practical in your approach when it is necessary, and less ‘go with the flow’. Saturn is all about structure and self-discipline – you may find that you surprise those around you this month as you walk your talk and follow through with chasing your dreams.         Find out more: This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit Autumn 2023 (Issue 188) available from 24 August, 2023. Click here to subscribe and have each new issue of Kindred Spirit delivered directly to your door. Alternatively, you can purchase individual magazines directly from our website. Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website: demianallan.com
