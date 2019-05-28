Pledge With Blood For A Better Period Future

Can you imagine not having access to menstrual health products when you need them the most, on the days when it’s more important than ever to stay clean, comfortable and dry?

Neither can we.

Every day more than 800 million people around the world menstruate. This Menstrual Health Awareness Day (28th May) we’ve paired up with healthcare brand Intimina to help spread the word about safe, sustainable periods, and just why they’re so necessary.

While your focus might be on managing mood swings and trying to remember not to wear white, having your period doesn’t look the same for everyone across the world. Nora Zukauskaite, Marketing & Communications manager for Intimina explains:

The issue is in many developing countries is that there is still a taboo around menstruation, and too many girls and women still don’t understand menstruation fully or how to deal with it. These women also lack the suitable and necessary products to manage their menstrual hygiene, which can often lead to infections as well as the anxiety around potential stains keeping some women at home for as many as five days every month.

We want to put an end to the shame and confusion that such a natural bodily function poses, and encourage women to celebrate their periods this Menstrual Health Awareness Day.

In response, Intimina have launched the Pledge With Blood campaign to support girls, women and other people around the world by donating a period cup each time one of their products is purchased. By building awareness about the fundamental role of good menstrual hygiene and education, the campaign aims to make it easier for people to access reliable information and practical solutions for their intimate health needs, regardless of their age or location.

What if you’re just not sure why you should switch to a reusable period product now, especially if you’ve been happy with your chosen method for years? Well, there might be no better time. The past few years have seen a revolution both in our attitudes towards menstruation and in the range of menstrual hygiene products that are available – and which more and more people are beginning to choose – in the Western world. We now have an enormous variety of options from reusable sanitary pads to menstrual cups and even leak-proof, absorbent underwear, which all mean we can avoid the unnecessary consumption cycle of what is, for some of us, a monthly necessity.

Here are a few of the reasons you might want to consider making the switch to a more sustainable product – and a happier, more conscious period:

No unwanted chemicals, perfumes, fragrances or dyes

Even though we use them on a sensitive, absorptive part of our bodies and tend to trust them, in America and other parts of the world menstrual product companies aren’t required to disclose the full list of ingredients in their composition. With the idea that periods are shameful comes the aim for tampons and pads to smell pleasant and to look as white and inoffensive as possible, which can often mean the use of some products you may not want inside your body. You won’t find any bleaches, fragrances or fibres in sustainable choices like reusable menstrual cups, which are generally made of medical-grade silicon.

No more recurring expenses

Did you know the average menstruating person in the UK buying tampons or sanitary towels spends up to around £130 a year on their products? In comparison, a menstrual cup can cost as little as £20 and can last as long as 10 years – that’s £2 a year, or roughly 16p per period.

Less stress

While you may need to change a tampon or sanitary towel every 2-3 hours on a heavy day (and more for some people) a menstrual cup can hold enough liquid to last up to 12 hours. That means you can insert it in the morning, work a shift at the office and not have to worry about awkward period upkeep all day long.

Less waste

While the last two points may have appealed to your wallet and your day-to-day convenience, this one has a wider aim in mind. Being able to go longer without changes than a tampon or pad and buying less products means you’re saving waste each and every cycle – and menstrual products account for a lot of waste. It’s estimated that the average menstruating person will use around 15,000 tampons or pads in their lifetime if that’s the product they choose, with the United States alone seeing the annual output of around 12 billion pads and tampons in waste.

When it comes down to it, menstruation can be a deeply personal thing and how you choose to have your period is entirely your choice. That being said, we should keep questioning as to what is the right thing to do for ourselves, our bodies, and others around the globe – both now and in the future.

Sustainability is key, so to help spread the word about poor menstrual hygiene and remove the stigma attached to the issue, we’d love you to join us this Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day in speaking out and spreading resources. Just use the #MHDay19 hashtag on social media and join in the conversation!

You can take part in Intimina’s Pledge for Blood, in which they’ll donate one cup to a menstruating person around the round for every product bought through their website, by visting www.intimina.com and using the code PLEDGE4HER at checkout. You can also read more about the campaign at www.intimina.com/bloodypledge and get a 25% discount with the code PLEDGE25.

Find out more

Intimina is a Swedish brand that offers the first and only range of products dedicated exclusively to all aspects of intimate health. Their mission is to provide a comprehensive collection of products and information for people at every stage of life, from the first menstruation to beyond menopause.

Leah Russell is digital editor for Kindred Spirit.