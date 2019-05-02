Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Dessert: Chocolate and Beetroot Cake

Gluten-free baking might seem intimidating, but an intolerance to gluten shouldn’t stop anyone from being able to dig into a chocolate cake. Added beetroot provides moisture in this simple recipe from The Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Collection.

Chocolate and Beetroot Cake

GF – DF – V

MAKES 1 cake (10-12 slices)

PREP 20 minutes

COOK 1 hour

For the cake mix

(GF – DF – NF – SF – SYF – EF – VG) 100g/3½oz/heaped ½ cup brown rice flour

100g/3½oz/heaped ¾ cup cornflour (cornstarch)

100g/3½oz/heaped ½ cup gram (chickpea) flour

50g/1¾oz/⅓ cup maize flour

1tsp xanthan gum 1. Sift the flours and xanthan gum into a large mixing bowl and mix together.

For the chocolate ganache icing 150g/5½oz dairy free dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, chopped or broken into pieces

150ml/5fl oz/scant ⅔ cup 1. Put the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl and rest it over a pan of gently simmering water, making sure that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Heat, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate has melted. Heat the cream in a saucepan over a low heat until hot but not boiling. Add to the melted chocolate and, using a wooden spoon, stir in until smooth and thick. Leave to cool for 10 minutes.

For the cake

150g/5½oz/⅔ cup dairy free margarine, plus extra for greasing

200g/7oz dairy free dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, chopped or broken into pieces

175g/6oz/¾ cup plus 2 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs

100g/3½oz/¾ cup Cake Mix (see above)

2 tsp gluten free baking powder

50g/1¾oz/1½ cup ground almonds

200g/7oz/1⅔ cups peeled and grated raw beetroot (beets)

edible flowers, to decorate

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Lightly grease a 20cm/8in round springform cake tin (pan) with margarine and line the base with parchment paper. Put the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl and rest it over a pan of gently simmering water, making sure that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Heat, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate has melted.

2. Put the margarine and sugar in a large mixing bowl and, using an electric mixer, beat together until light and fluffy. Beat in the vanilla extract, then gradually beat in the eggs, one at a time, until well mixed. Using a large spoon, carefully fold in the melted chocolate.

3. Sift in the cake mix and baking powder, then add the ground almonds. Using a large metal spoon, fold everything together. Add the beetroot (beets) and fold in gently, too. Mix well, but take care not to overmix, then pour into the prepared tin and level the surface with the back of a spoon.

4. Bake for about 50 minutes until firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Turn out of the tin, transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

5. Put the cake on a cake stand or plate and spread the ganache over the top and around the side of the cake. Decorate with flowers.

Find out more:

The Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Collection is a definitive collection of gluten-free, dairy-free recipes from one of the most trusted names in free-from cookery, Grace Cheetham. With over 200 recipes for everything from breakfasts and light lunches to weeknight dinners and show-stopping mains, plus delicious desserts and a whole section on gluten-free baking, this book is the perfect guide to free-from cookery.