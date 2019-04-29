Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Dinner: Soba Noodles with Tofu and Miso

These buckwheat soba noodles with tofu and miso are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, egg-free and contain no hidden animal ingredients, so they’re suitable for vegans too. If you prefer, you can easily swap the tofu for another protein source, as well as adding or substituting your favourite vegetables.

Buckwheat Soba Noodles with Tofu and Miso

GF – DF – NF – SF – EF – VG

SERVES 4

PREP 15 minutes

COOK 25 minutes

1 sheet of kombu (edible seaweed)

6 spring onions (scallions), white part only, finely sliced

2.5cm/1 inch piece of root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp gluten free soy sauce

2 tbsp miso paste

300g/10oz mixed exotic mushrooms, such as maitake and shiitake, sliced

350g/12oz asparagus, woody ends discarded and stalks chopped

2 pak choi (bok choy), sliced widthways into thirds, stems and leaves separated

250g/9oz dried 100% buckwheat soba noodles

250g/9oz firm tofu, patted dry with kitchen paper and cut into bite-sized cubes

50g/1¾oz/heaped ⅓ cup cornflour (cornstarch)

4 tbsp olive oil

1. Put the kombu, spring onions (scallions), ginger and 1l/35fl oz/4¼ cups water in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cover with a lid and bring to the boil over a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Stir in the soy sauce and miso and then gently stir in the mushrooms, asparagus, pak choi (bok choy) stems and noodles, making sure the noodles are covered in the liquid. Cover and bring to the boil again over a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure the noodles don’t stick together. Add the pak choi leaves and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are cooked, the vegetables are tender and some broth is still left in the pan. Remove and discard the kombu.

3. Meanwhile, roll the tofu in the cornflour (cornstarch) to coat evenly. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok over a medium heat and add the tofu. Fry for 5-8 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden. Serve on top of the noodles, vegetables and broth.

Find out more:

The Ultimate Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Collection is a definitive collection of gluten-free, dairy-free recipes from one of the most trusted names in free-from cookery, Grace Cheetham. With over 200 recipes for everything from breakfasts and light lunches to weeknight dinners and show-stopping mains, plus delicious desserts and a whole section on gluten-free baking, this book is the perfect guide to free-from cookery.