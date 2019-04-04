Working with Plant Essences for Spiritual Development

Certified plant spirit healer Emma Farrell explains how plant essences can assist in our journey of spiritual development.

Plant essences have infinite potential in assisting our spiritual development, but before we can understand how they are able to help us, we should first consider the notion of ‘spiritual development’. Everyone has their own interpretation of what spirituality means to them, but there are some consistencies that run through these diverse concepts.

Spirituality can simply mean an understanding of the mind – how it works, how it is divided into higher and lower mind, how it works both for and against us and, most importantly, how it can be transformed. To some, spirituality is the continuous blending of compassion, or heart consciousness, into our daily lives. To others it is an ever-deepening absorption into the Goddess, and to others still, it is an opening or awakening into life here on the Earth and to the truth of our existence.

For me, working with plant essences has facilitated all of these things. As with any practice, the longer we work with it, the deeper down the road we travel and the more profound its teachings and experiences are.

With a grounding in Buddhist philosophy and practice, I have experienced the wonderfully calming effect on the mind that living with ethics has. I’ve explored the convolutions of the mind through years of meditation, and worked to make sure that self-sabotaging and self-deprecating thought processes don’t take a hold over me. But it wasn’t until I started working with plants and trees that I really started to understand life, spirituality and transcendence on a more profound level.

Just like us, plants and trees have their own signature vibratory resonances – a frequency that is unique to them and which designates them as Oak, or as Primrose, for example. And just like us, a plant’s frequency is composed of many other frequencies that come together to form the whole. This means that plants are multifaceted in terms of the specific healing qualities they carry. Anyone familiar with the basics of herbalism will likely know that one plant can be used for a multitude of physical issues. When we approach plants from emotional and spiritual perspectives, the same principle applies. The more time you spend with one plant or tree, the more of its diverse transformational qualities are revealed.

As an imprint of the unique resonance of a plant in water, plant and flower essences are vibrational medicines. When we work with plant spirits, we consciously invite the spirit of the plant into the water. This is possible because water’s crystalline molecular structure can be ‘programmed’ to hold memories, vibrations and emotions (see Dr. Masaru Emoto’s works on the effect of human consciousness on water). By ingesting or applying a plant or flower essence to acupressure points, the medicine’s vibration is assimilated into our own vibration. We are therefore aligning ourselves to the frequency of nature, re-patterning ourselves back to our original blueprint and – if you want to go even deeper – immersing ourselves in the blessings of the Goddess of the land.

So what does this teach us? Are plant essences a shortcut to spiritual development? Well, not quite!

Whenever we work with plants for healing (whether physical or emotional) there is a tendency to view them in much the same way that we view allopathic medicine – diagnose a symptom, then apply a chemical (or plant) to get rid of it. While this may work in some instances, it doesn’t really address the underlying issue, cause or catalyst for the targeted symptom. Plant medicines are not a quick fix. They deal with truth, inviting us into a deeper relationship with them, and therefore with ourselves. They expand our inner landscape and can give us a glimpse or direct experience of how it is to live in balance and harmony. It is then up to us to manage and maintain that equilibrium.

The mind is habitual, so old habits can persist if something deeper remains to be learnt from them. If we are to allow spirituality to unfold, there needs to be conscious awareness brought to everything we do and think. A meditation practice, then, is not only fundamental to life, but to the spiritual and emotional healing process too.

One of the plants I have been working with for a number of years is Hawthorn, the heart medicine of our islands. Hawthorn works not only for the physical heart but also for the emotional, spiritual, collective heart of the earth and all beings who live in or upon her – the Holy Heart. Hawthorn drops us into a deep, calm awareness away from our habitual concerns and worries so that we can understand heart consciousness from a perspective of deep experience. By continuing to work with Hawthorn over a period of time, this magical tree will support us on our journey of uniting the heart and soul with the conceptual mind, but we must remember that there is much work that we have to undertake ourselves to get there. Every time the mind turns back towards selfish, negative or destructive thoughts we need to consider the lessons that Hawthorn has taught us, applying an antidote to our thought processes without suppressing them and allowing them to move through us and be replaced by the heart conscious awareness of Hawthorn.

Just like a friendship, working with plants and trees is a partnership. Respect is required for the gift bestowed upon us and, just like any relationship, it must be reciprocal for it to flourish and deepen. It is disrespectful to refuse to implement the teachings and insight gifted by the plant spirit. It is essential that we integrate these teachings into our lives and have gratitude for the life-enhancing qualities of the green beings. What these benevolent plant spirits will do for us over a period of time is help us realign ourselves back to our original blueprint, where we are not ruled by our emotions and traumas but can maintain a natural equipoise to allow the truth of our existence and therefore our spirituality to arise naturally.

Emma Farrell is a certified plant spirit healer, geomancer and co-founder of wisdomhub.tv, Plant Consciousness and the Plant Consciousness Apothecary.

Emma has studied with master energy healers in the Himalayas and spent five years learning from one of the world’s leading plant spirit healers, Pam Montgomery.

Emma and her husband Davyd are the founders of Plant Consciousness, the ground-breaking London event about the intelligent world of plants and trees. Combined with daily spiritual practice, they have gone to the depths of their souls to make awakening an embodied process and uncover the truth of their existence.

