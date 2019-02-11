How To Perform Love Magic

This is an abridged extract from Love Magic: A Handbook of Spells, Charms, and Potions written by Anastasia Greywolf and illustrated by Melissa West.

This extract has been reproduced with permission from the publisher.

If you’ve never performed a spell or charm, it can seem intimidating at first. But it’s actually more straightforward than you might think – certainly more straightforward than the usual workings of love.

The efficacy of a spell depends on both your inner state of mind and what’s around you. Starting from the outward looking in, prepare a space that is clean, quiet, and free of associations – unless they’re associations that have to do with the spell you’re about to cast. If you can’t find a location that’s completely free of associations, try clearing as many associations as possible out of the way in an otherwise comfortable space. For instance, to perform a spell in your bedroom, put personal items in drawers (or drape a cloth over them), and maybe even push some furniture back to clear a new space that you can start a fresh association with.

Some of the spells in this book have certain days of the week, seasons, or moon phases you should perform them on, in, or under. Others you can simply perform when you need them the most. Adapt a spell to your needs. You can leave parts out if they don’t resonate with you. What’s most important is to say the spell with utmost feeling and concentration. If you don’t believe it, you can’t except the forces in the world around you to do your bidding. So have confidence in yourself and the fact that the spiritual world is always willing to connect with you.

Writing Your Own Spells

After you’ve become comfortable performing some of the spells and charms in Love Magic, feel free to expand your skills by conjuring up your own. In the back of the book, you’ll find colors, stones, flowers, herbs, essential oils, and even birds that are special to love magic. Use them—along with the moon phases and lucky days listed—to create your own rituals that hold meaning for you. As for what to say, start with nothing, and see if any words come to you. You may find yourself saying something repetitive over and over. Try chanting it rhythmically in a way that feels good to you.

Or, if you want to write something in advance, speak it aloud as you write to make sure it has a natural feeling. Try to employ rhyme to make it even more soothing and natural. Take a notepad with you to write down thoughts as they come—natural paper and a neutral ink like blue work better than using your phone to write things in. You may be surprised at what surfaces where.

The Tools of Love Magic

SMUDGE STICK

A smudge stick is a bundle of sage (or other herbs, if you desire). To make a smudge stick, dry the herbs and then tie them with twine or another natural rope to a stick. After lighting it on fire, blow it out so it smokes like incense. Then place it in a bowl or use it to smudge an area.

PEN AND INK

The instruments one uses to complete spells are of the utmost importance. Using an old pen is better than a new one—any pen that has meaning to you is preferable to a cheap one you just bought at the drugstore. For best results, use a quill (especially one you made yourself) and ink. No matter what the instrument, using blue ink is good for neutrality, but red is often good for love spells.

CANDLES

Candles are an important part of magic. Light them with a natural wood match, and use a candle in a color that corresponds to the results you want to achieve. Pink or red are good for love, while black can be useful when ending a relationship.

SACHETS AND RIBBONS

You’ll find several spells in this book contain sachets, or pouches for magical items. Sachets are best made out of natural material like cotton, leather, or silk. Make sure they’re clean before you use them, and haven’t been exposed to any bad energies (smudge them to be safe). You can make your own sachets by simply tying up the corners of a piece of cloth and tying with a natural thread, yarn, or ribbon. Ribbons, cords, and even ropes are often used on their own in spells for their powerful symbolism.

ROSEWATER

Sort of like a holy water for love, you can use rosewater to give yourself good luck in love and passion in any situation. It’s also used specifically in some of the spells in this book. To make it, gather six roses: red for romantic love, pink for loyalty and friendship, and/or white for peace and harmony. Place a pot of 2 quarts of water over medium heat. Take each rose and peel one petal off at a time, letting it fall into the water. As you do, think loving or romantic thoughts. They can be about one specific person, or many people. Once the water starts to simmer, lower the heat and cover. After 30 minutes, when the pink and red petals have lost most of their color, turn off and let cool. Then remove the petals and bury them. Dilute the mixture by half with more water.

POTION FOR YOUR MOST PASSIONATE AND HIGHEST SELF

SAVANA LEE

Awaken your passion for your most infinite self with this potion. You will need:

1⁄3 cup fresh lavender

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon liquorice root

1 cup Dead Sea salt

Rose petals

1 cup raw honey

For the rose petals, choose a colour or colours that call to you (pick the first ones you are drawn to). Mix all the dry ingredients in your cauldron or a white bowl that has been smudged. Set out the bowl by the light of the New Moon to absorb the energies of new beginnings and revelations. Add honey when ready to use and then pour into hot water for bathing or steam for your face. Light a black candle. Inhale and recite:

I reveal my true self. I am awakened to my true nature. I am surrounded by all my light, love,

and the highest good. I claim my power and my passion. I accept all parts of me created

from sun and shadow. I am whole.

Let the fire of your true nature arise. Cherish your individual strength and passions. Let them wash over you until your inner goddess is awakened. Repeat as needed to reabsorb your true nature and find your infinite potential.

