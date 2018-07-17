Organii what? Kindred’s Joanne gives us the low-down on organic suncream.

I was very impressed with Organii’s latest addition to their sun care collection, this SPF 30 was quick and easy to apply, really effective and didn’t upset my sensitive skin at all. I have rarely used protection before and was a bit nervous of the ”gloop factor” but it does rub in nicely, leaving little trace. It stays put very well and actually needs a couple of soapings to remove it in the bath or shower later in the day so clearly, those that swim are well covered!

It was a pleasant change to experience a healthy-looking light gold skin shade after a few hours in the sun, with beautifully soft skin rather than the ’24-hour lobster’ look.

Only small criticism would be to change / reduce size of the tube’s nozzle so that it’s easier to control the initial splurge of sunscreen.

After Sun a beautiful texture and sinks right in. Very soothing, like putting cool cucumbers in a blender and lathering it on (but not as messy!) Very subtle, nice smell. Recommended Retail Price: £21.95

Reviewed by Joanne Hunt

More info below and check out the Organii range HERE

The ORGANii SPF 30 Sun Cream is certified natural and organic and is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin. Formulated with organic coconut and jojoba, this sun cream not only protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays, but also hydrates and soothes skin when the sun is out. It blends easily, doesn’t leave a white film on the skin and works instantly when applied, in contrast to synthetic sun creams which can take between 20 – 30 minutes to become effective.

All ORGANii sun products are ICEA certified organic (Italian natural and organic certification body), successfully dermatologically tested, suitable for vegans and contain natural fragrances (except the SPF 50 which has no added fragrance). All products are also free from colours, artificial preservatives (like parabens) and chemical synthesised sun protection boosters.

Why mineral sunscreens are better

Traditional sunscreens use chemical ingredients designed to absorb sun rays and release their energy as heat. Such ingredients can cause skin irritation, and many of these chemicals have also been linked to disrupting the endocrine system, which regulates the hormone function in the body.

Perfect for sensitive skin – including babies’ skin – the ORGANii sun care range offers a safer and gentler alternative. It uses organic ingredients such as Karanja Oil with Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide to create a protective shield on the skin, scattering and reflecting UVA and UVB rays.

ORGANii After Sun Cream – 150ml |RRP £11.95

This soothing natural and organic After Sun Cream hydrates, refreshes and moisturises your skin after enjoying the sun. ORGANii After Sun Cream is enriched with organic shea butter, which contains a high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids to naturally nourish and soften dry skin. Soothing organic Aloe Vera helps to cool, soothe and hydrate the skin. Apply to the skin post sun exposure to reduce dryness and help prevent peeling for a long lasting beautiful tan. Also available in a handy 50ml travel size (£3.50)

The ORGANII sun care range is available from selected health stores nationwide and online from www.organii.co.uk