Watch: Kindred Spirits in conversation: Claire Gillman and Chrissie Astell

Our editor Claire Gillman is running a series of interviews with mind, body and spirit authors and leading spiritual personalities. In this video she talks to angel teacher Chrissie Astell about working with angels, her first experiences in the industry and her next book, Seven Steps into Angel Light, out in September 2017.

Chrissie Astell is one of the most experienced angel teachers and writers in the UK, with a BA Hons in Comparative Religion including Angelology & Mysticism, post-graduate certificates in Spiritual Development & Facilitation, and Adult Education, and over fifteen years of experience teaching and presenting. She is the author of four previous books: Gifts from Angels (Watkins, 2011), The Angel Insight Pack (DBP, 2008), Discovering Angels (DBP, 2005) and Advice from Angels (Godsfield Press, 2005). Her new book – Seven Steps into Angel Light – will be published in September 2017 by Watkins.

She is one of only seven acknowledged and authorised Spiritual Educators within the Spiritual Companions programme founded by Dr William Bloom. She is angel expert for Spirit and Destiny magazine, writing a monthly double-page spread for them. And in 2013 she was voted best-loved Light-Worker by Kindred Spirit readership. For further information, check out angellight.co.uk and ChrissieAstell.com.