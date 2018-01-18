Hari Kalymnios explains the science behind visualisation and the Law of Attraction.

No doubt if you are reading this magazine you have heard about the Law of Attraction? Especially since it was popularised in the 2006 film The Secret. The secret of The Secret is that people get what they focus on. In short, and a gross simplification, it states that when you focus an image of what you want and strongly visualise it coming into being, it’s more likely to happen.

Of course, the film had to adapt to the masses and made it appear that all that was needed was pure visualisation. In other words, if you take The Secret at face value, you could place a picture on your wall of a Ferrari sports car, look at it enough and magically one will be delivered to you! That’s not my experience, or interpretation, of the Law of Attraction.

It’s true however, that things are more likely to come to pass if we hold them in our attention more often and with more feeling. But there is another component, (well, quite a few, but this one’s key), and it’s actually given in the word “attraction”. Yes, part of the word “attraction” is action. It’s the law of attraction, after all. You have to do something – usually anyway. Mostly, in fact.

When I coach my high performing clients, I explain it to them like this:

ATTRACTION = Always Take Tremendous Repeated ACTION

We have to take action. And not just once. Usually it’s bold, big actions that we need to take. Or repeated action. Want that 6-pack body? It’s not going to happen by just looking at pictures of 6-pack abs. There are no 6-pack shortcuts here. You have to consistently do the work. That being said, the picture will help both motivate you and also form an image in your mind about how you will be. You will train your mind to see yourself with this new identity. But you must still do the work.

Everything is Energy

The film made it sound like there is some mysterious force at play when it comes to attracting things into your life. And that might quite possibly be the case. Everything is energy. At the most fundamental level. Having a degree in Astrophysics, I totally get behind this.

E=mc²

Einstein’s famous equation. Energy (E) is equal to the mass of something (m), multiplied by the speed of light (c) squared (or c x c).

Thoughts are things. Thoughts are ripples of electromagnetic impulses in the brain. Energy dissipating throughout the universe. I get that. Although some might argue with that, and that’s fine too.

What I find interesting and relevant to the Law of Attraction in this instance is a physics

phenomenon called Quantum Entanglement. What Einstein used to call “spooky action at a distance”.

Quantum Entanglement states that if two particles were once part of the same system (or connected) and are then separated, they behave as if they are still connected.

A fundamental particle is an electron. There are certain characteristics of these particles of nature that are measurable. One of the qualities is something called “spin”. The particle could be spinning clockwise or anti-clockwise. We actually don’t know until we measure it. Until then both options are possible.

Let’s say we have two electrons. Once together. Part of the same system. Like twins born together, if you like. Then we separate them. By a great distance. When we measure the first electron, the spin is clockwise. Then the other electron will be anticlockwise. It’s like if twins are on different continents and one turns to the East, the other will instantaneously turn to the West!

All this is done without there being enough time for information to travel between them. The cosmic speed limit of the universe, it’s believed, is the speed of light. Which is 299,793,458 metres per second, or 186,000 miles per second. Compare that to a jet travelling at 500 miles per hour! For information to travel between two objects, it’s limited by that speed. 186,000 miles per second.

In this case though, the information on the “spin” of one particle (or direction our first twin is facing) is instantaneously known by the other particle (or second twin).

Another way to visualise this is to imagine two spinning wheels. Each wheel has red and blue alternating segments on it. A bit like a simplified roulette table. We don’t know whether it will land on red or blue until it stops (our measurement). But the second wheel will also stop and land on the opposite colour. Every time. Even if one wheel is in Las Vegas and the other on the moon, or the other side of the universe.

And although this was postulated theoretically initially, it has actually been proven experimentally now by multiple research teams in many different ways.

We Are All One

How does this relate to the Law of Attraction? Well, if you subscribe to the Big Bang theory, it says that the universe started as a “big bang” explosion where all the matter that is in the universe came out. In other words, everything in the observable universe once came from one system. Everything was once part of the same thing. If that’s the case, then we are connected to everything in the universe. Including that Ferrari! It’s all made up of the atoms that spewed forth from the Big Bang.

OK, this might be a stretch for you to believe. It’s similar to what Eastern philosophies have been saying for aeons. Which is that we are all connected. We are all one.

So, if we are all connected, and we can influence what happens to other particles on the other side of the universe, could we bring our ambitions into reality just by thinking about them?

Maybe, I guess. I’m open to it. That’s one way The Law of Attraction could work. Here’s another way The Law of Attraction could be working:

When you put your focus on something, there’s a part of the brain called the reticular activating system (RAS) which comes into action. It’s the part of the brain that tells you that something is important to you. To pay attention to something.

By focussing on a picture of what you want, you are telling your subconscious mind to pay attention to things that will help bring that into being. It’s a bit like when you might buy a new car, dress, handbag or anything, and then suddenly see that new item everywhere. It’s not that there are more of them around, it’s just you are now paying more attention (subconsciously mainly). Our subconscious is super powerful and I go into detail on the effect the subconscious has on our beliefs, values, identity in my book, The Thought Gym, and how to understand and use it to your benefit. For now, you just need to know that the RAS is paying attention to what you tell it to.

So, if you really wanted to open up a shop, and you have images of your ideal shop posted up in your office, then suddenly you might notice a few more “To Let” signs on the high street.

As I explain in The Thought Gym, there are billions of bits of information that we could pay attention to in each moment. All around us at any given moment in time. The temperature of the room we’re in, the background noise, the noise from near us, how our foot feels in our shoe, the shade of light hitting us. On and on.

We take in the world through our five senses. Sight, sound, taste, touch and smell. That’s how we experience the world. Then, the mind filters out much of what gets through our five senses, so we’re not overloaded. We simply would be unable to take it all in. When you visualise and imagine the life, and things you want, you are telling your brain that this is important to you and the mind starts to pay attention. It filters out information that you have effectively told it is not important, and you pay attention to the things you are saying are important.

And so by paying attention to the things, people, places, experiences, opportunities that are in alignment with what you want, you are more likely to find them. It’s relatively simple.

That’s how I think about The Law of Attraction mostly. Yes, there may be some cosmic force bringing those things into being. The quantum entanglement part. It exists. And it’s proven. And it may well be what is the science behind The Law of Attraction. It also could be that the RAS inside us is guiding these things into being for us by us directly paying attention to them as they become relevant.

Regardless of whether it’s quantum entanglement at play, the RAS, or some other cosmic entity, my experience is that it’s more the Law of AttrACTION.

What can you do, and what are your next steps? Yes, create that vision board. Focus on what you want. Really step into the picture but also visualise not just the end result, but also the process or work that you’ll have to put in to get there. You’ll start to pay attention to what’s important to get you there, and start doing the all important action to get you there.

About the Author: Hari Kalymnios has a degree in Physics with Astrophysics and is the author of The Thought Gym, a ground-breaking book dedicated to teaching people how to change their thinking in order to make improvements. Hari is also the founder of thethoughtgym.com, an online platform training people how to unlock their inner superhuman. For further information please view his website here.