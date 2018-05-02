The Inner Child Narrative

by Linda Porter

As children, we grow up against the backdrop of the dynamics between significant adults in our life. Usually this is embedded in the dynamics between parents or carers, as perceived by a child at various ages and stages of growing up. The ‘dynamic’ is formed when adults project and deflect their unresolved issues at each other in their relationship through an expectation that the ‘other’ will fulfil their need that they are unable or unwilling, to fill for themselves. Thus, they create a co-dependent need for that ‘significant other’ person to be in their life rather than a desire. Meanwhile the child, due to the innocent misconception of their childhood is unable to understand beyond the constraints of their age and stage of development, and anchors that experience into their cellular memory, where it remains as a ‘Core-Issue’.

This experience defines a fundamental psychological principle of the award winning HET: Holistic Educational Therapy programme. Introduced over 18 years ago, to support children with behavioural challenges and their families, by Linda Porter, a radical psychologist, teacher and therapist.

According to Linda, these experiences anchor down associated feelings and thoughts and a childlike logic within subconscious memories. These can be triggered and resurface as negative patterns throughout life.

Linda’s work now supports ‘wounded inner child issues’. Through a simple and fun-based technique known as ‘Life-Scaping’, it’s possible to define these core issues as a narrative. With a process referred to as ‘Inner Child Genre’, a personalised story is created around this narrative for the person concerned. Alongside this, is a focal point, such as a growing/eco project, or personalised jewellery for example. This technique overrides ingrained subconscious patterns relating to childhood experiences, with our mature perspective of adult understanding that was not possible at the time.

Whist working with this approach, Linda has discovered that we share many core issues in common. An example of which is ‘Body-shaming’, sadly, an issue all too easily highlighted through the misuse of social media today. As children, we will have all experienced this to a greater or lesser extent. At some time, we can all relate to being told we are too fat, too thin, too tall, too short, or have borne the brunt of comments about some aspect of our physical appearance. These vulnerabilities lurk near the surface and can so easily be triggered, casting shadows over our self-esteem.

To celebrate the advent of Spring, a time of new beginnings and growth; a time to ‘uproot’ the weeds from our Life-Scape and prepare the ground for more nutritious and healthy growth, we are happy to share with you, an example of Inner Child Genre called UgFrEg!

Short for Ugly Fruit and Vegetables, our story honours the ‘roots’ of Wonky Vegetables, as an analogy for self-image and dietary wellbeing against the backdrop of a recent major study revealing the health threat of half the foods British Families buy.

The UgFrEg story can be downloaded in pdf format from this link.

Linda’s technique of Holistic ‘Intuitive Nutritional profiling’ focuses on balancing personal, positive diet and sustainability and relates to the concept of ‘Life-Scaping’: By drawing and annotating our own idea of a vegetable garden, as a mindful A4 sketch/doodle; a template of the body’s zones and energy centres is superimposed over this plan.

Through exploring what vegetables, fruits and features are drawn in the different sectors of the template/drawing, we identify minerals and vitamins that are needed to create a personalised profile. This relates to the best foods for you. You can grow them and create your own recipes which can also be shared with others. The personal profile can be used to inform supplementation in consultation with a nutritionist. Care should be exercised, as you can overdose on some vitamins. Many processed foods are deficient in vitamins and minerals today, due to growing, storing, transporting and processing methods. However safe ‘energy’ forms of vitamins and minerals can be homoeopathically made by using Radionic codes. These are as ‘energy amplifiers’ when taken alongside home grown, organic foods where possible. Joining growers collectives or allotments is now a popular option.

About the author: Linda Porter is a qualified teacher, educational consultant, psychologist, holistic therapist, artist and author. She ran a successful holistic healing centre in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands in the nineties and is the pioneer of the internationally acclaimed and award winning HET: Holistic Educational Therapy Programme, which she has introduced to numerous educational establishments to help children with behavioural challenges and their families over the past 18 years.