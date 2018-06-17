Spiritual Connections of Crystal Vibrations and Animal Medicine: An Interview with Margaret Ann Lembo

All creatures, great and small, in all species on this planet are interconnected. When an animal, insect, bird, or other creature from nature appears repeatedly, whether in real life or dreams, pay attention and find the message. There are many teachings available to us through the observation of a particular animal. Every animal is an ally, and every animal has a story to help you find inner peace, knowledge, and wisdom.

Here we talk to Margaret Ann Lembo about the association between gemstones and animals – and how this link can be utilised to help us know ourselves and our life purpose.

Q: How did you come up with this idea of pairing gems and power animals?

A: I’ve worked and played with the gemstones kingdom for over three decades and I often think in “gemstones” and relate everything to the energetic vibration of color and crystals. I realized it was time to marry the wisdom of the animal and gemstone kingdom. I started writing and matching up the animals with the rocks. Everything is energy and has a vibration. I did quite a bit of research to understand the qualities and mannerisms of animals. I made the connections and the information flowed because I already know about the power of crystals, minerals, and stones. My approach to the gemstone world is that they are tools to help focus on the goal and intention. With intention, imagination, and action, we design our reality.

Q: What is a power animal? What does it mean to have an animal totems or ally?

A: The characteristics of animals—from birds and insects to mammals, fish, and reptiles—relate to our human walk on this planet, providing us with lessons and helping us mindfully focus our intentions for our life experiences. Animal medicine offers us a powerful signpost for self-knowledge and clarity on life’s challenges.

When an animal appears repetitively and significantly in your path – in dreams, in nature, in cinema and TV, and all aspects of life – that animal is specific to that moment in time in your life. When the animal, bird, insect, or fish continues to stay with you during meditative journeys and throughout your life, it becomes your power animal. Recognizing your power animal is very personal and isn’t assigned to you by someone else, but rather through a series of synchronistic circumstances.

Q: How does one use the Animal Allies and Gemstone Guardians Cards?

A: My favorite way to use this deck is to pull a card for inspiration or to bring more clarity in a specific area of your life. For example, think about the issue or challenge, shuffle the cards as you focus on something you wish to understand better. Pull a card, read both sides, and contemplate how you can apply the message to your current situation.

You can pull a day for inspiration and use the affirmation throughout your day. It’s a great way to learn about animal medicine and the meaning of gemstone while you practice thinking good thoughts.

Add these cards to angel communication sessions and tarot card readings for added insight and direction. Follow the Divine Guidance and repeat the affirmations from animals to transform your reality into joy, wealth, health, protection, and happy relationships. What personal insights could the reader expect to gain from the pairing of the crystals with the animals?

The associated gemstone for each animal totem is a further indication of the energy of the animal as symbolism and a teaching on your sacred journey. Crystals, minerals, and stones hold the history of the Earth and all this planet has to offer you to evolve your soul and spirit in this incarnation. Matching the teachings of animals and how their symbolism relates to you in your life deepens your understanding of all aspects of life and adds more light to your path. This piece of work will help you become aware of the interconnected energies of everything around you.

Margaret Ann Lembo is the author of Chakra Awakening; The Essential Guide to Crystals, Minerals and Stones; Crystal Intentions Oracle; The Essential Guide to Aromatherapy and Vibrational Healing; and Animal Totems and the Gemstone Kingdom. She has many oracle decks and spoken audio CDs, too! Find out more at TheCrystalGarden.com and MargaretAnnLembo.com