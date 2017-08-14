Sounds of Summer

The power and healing ability of sounds and nature during the summer by Jill Mattson

The sweet thoughts of summer pop up in our thoughts at the end of winter. Why are these feelings of summer almost delicious??? In summer, nature reveals her creative masterpieces… at full bloom. But still, why does it feel so wonderful to be outside in the summer???

Ancient masters noticed how healing nature felt. They replicated shapes found in nature and reduced them to numbers, which then were converted to cycles per second or musical notes… and eventually musical scales. Music using this scale felt healing to them as well. Up until the Renaissance, this frequency pattern was enjoyed when people listened to most music. In this way, people “musically absorbed” nature’s “secret energy patterns”, ingesting her healing energy at any time. (We no longer use nature frequency patterns in our music. Today’s musical scale is similar to a gmo!) These special numbers and shapes are called the Fibonacci numbers and are found everywhere: in the swirl of a sea shell, the shape of a twinkling galaxy and they exist thousands of times in our own bodies. When we walk in nature we are exposed to thousands of these tiny Fibonacci frequencies and they intermingle with our own energy, subtly and unconsciously “tuning us” – making us feel great.

Also found outdoors on a summer day is the Schumann frequency, another sound that is too small in volume for us to be conscious of. (This sound is believed to be created in the atmosphere close to Earth from lightning strikes around the world.) However, the fact that Schumann frequency volume is too low for us to hear doesn’t mean that it doesn’t affect us. Recall that x rays affect us and we don’t see or hear them either. In space flights, aero engineers simulate this frequency as astronauts get ill without it! Studies have shown that this frequency is present when people are healing. It is blocked by concrete and the foundations of most of the buildings in which we live and rarely leave in the winter time.

The stars twinkle and wink at us from above – whether or not we actually see them (as in the daytime). Planets create frequencies in their orbits (well below our hearing range), being recorded by satellites. (This subtle energy has been called “astrology” by some.) A study in New Mexico compared plants receiving sounds of these planetary orbits in our solar system with plants that did not. Plant growth was remarkably improved with plants receiving these star sounds! Plants are nourished by star sounds! We get a heavier dosage of sound nutrients when we are outside.

People have placed sensors, like those used in a lie detector test, on the roots and leaves of plants and flowers to demonstrate that plants sing songs, in a beautifully luscious way – again, below our hearing volumes that we consciously detect. This is why we give flowers to people who are sick or to mourners at funerals. Subtly they receive these uplifting songs.

French physicist Joel Sternheimer, measured the frequencies of amino acids in plants, the building blocks of the plant-proteins. When he organized the frequencies of the amino acids in the same order as they naturally occurred in nature, they created songs. Each species has its own protein and musical selection! One of the plant songs was a recognizable song, Ol Solo Mio. I suspect the composer of Ol Solo Mio was in nature and unconsciously absorbed this delightful song and then penned it into music! We absorb these beautiful sounds of nature! They become part of us… when we are in nature.

Finally a multi-discipline MIT research team undertook the task of producing article spider silk, which is known for its durability and flexibility. The scientists failed numerus times, making the replica of the silk either strong or flexible, but they were not able to produce both until the musician-on-the-team analyzed the silk in terms of frequencies. The frequency of the components of the spider’s silk created harmonious music. The frequencies of the failed-silk-produced-by-scientist produced harsh noises. When the scientists copied the music (in too low of a volume for us to hear) of the spider’s silk, they replicated the strong and flexible silk. Nature’s gifts are linked to her subtle and harmonious music.

When we ingest or spend time in nature, we upload the harmonious sound patterns that are healing on all kinds of un-seen levels. The best part is that the sounds of summer make us feel great too!

About the Author: Jill Mattson is a prolific Artist, Musician and Author. Jill is widely recognized expert and composer in the field of Sound Healing!