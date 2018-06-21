Solstice Fire

Close your eyes and breathe slowly. Feel the cool air of morning all around you, filling your lungs, stirring your hair. Feel the earth beneath your feet, cool damp grass, soft brown soil, smooth strong rock. Ahead of you, through your closed eyelids, you can feel the slow gentle rising of the sun, flickering light upon your eyelids. Breathe in the light, feel its golden honey life fill your lungs and your heart, feel it descend to your feet, and fill you slowly from the ground up with every breath. As the light reaches your shoulders raise your arms and honour its divine radiance, as it fills your throat, and your head, relaxing your face, illuminating your brow, and crowning you with blessed holy fire.

This year’s summer solstice falls upon the 21st of June, and many thousands of people across the UK and around the world will be honouring this as a sacred powerful time. The solstice, when the sun reaches its highest arc across the sky and gives us the longest day, has been marked as holy for millennia. Archaeologists now believe that the world’s most famous place to honour the summer solstice, Stonehenge, was chosen as early as the Mesolithic period between 8500 and 7000 BCE. At this time three large totem pole-like posts were erected, as the site was naturally aligned to the summer and winter solstice axis by an indentation in the land made by glaciers thousand of years before.

Whatever our spiritual path, the movements of the stars, the sun and moon and our seasonal wheel provide a framework to grow into closer connection with the land and what it means to be alive and physically embodied on this beautiful earth. We are surrounded by wonders, lit by a star larger than we can truly comprehend, spinning in vast celestial spirals through an infinite universe, its magnificence blessing an endless myriad of life forms into existence. The solstice is a time to stop, and wonder, and feel the radiant miracle that illuminates every day of our lives with a touch of something truly greater than ourselves, something on a whole other scale, that can perhaps with a little of its help, teach us to access just a little of its light, its divinity within ourselves.

May the sun illuminate your heart!

By Danu Forest

©danuforest2018