Resurgence builds Centre for the Future

Resurgence magazine (now called Resurgence & Ecologist) – long hailed as the spiritual and artistic flagship of the green movement – has launched an exciting ‘Building for the Future Crowdfunder’ campaign to secure a permanent new home, and to create a centre for education, environment and the arts for the future, with a global impact.

Many leading thinkers and change-makers who contribute to the magazine are rallying to support, including author Michael Morpurgo, environmentalist Tony Juniper, TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project.

A campaign goal has been set of raising £100,000 to cover the costs by 10pm on Wednesday 13th December. So far nearly £25,000 has been raised, but the pressure is on to meet the target.

Michael Morpurgo says: “It is time Resurgence had a home of its own! No publication has done more to raise awareness of the dangers to the environment of our throw-away society. Now we need to make it secure for the next 50 years.”

Tim Smit says: “Resurgence has been a tremendous force for good. It is absolutely vital that it is properly protected to thrive for another fifty years. I urge everybody to make a contribution as an act of solidarity and commitment.”

Guided by Satish Kumar – who edited the magazine for 43 years until August 2016 – Resurgence has evolved into an educational charity for positive change with far-reaching impact. Today, the Resurgence Trust not only publishes Resurgence & Ecologist magazine and its two websites (resurgence.org and theecologist.org), but also serves as a wider educational platform for sustainability, social justice, wellbeing and the arts, hosting an expanding portfolio of events.

For the past 35 years, Resurgence’s small hard-working team has operated from a tiny rented barn conversation in Satish Kumar’s garden in the village of Hartland, North Devon. But, as the Trust’s work continues to expand, it needs a new home to safeguard its future and growing activities. The ideal space for the new Resurgence headquarters is the recently-closed Small School in Hartland, which was founded by Satish Kumar in the early 1980s, integrating eco-spiritual principles. The school’s buildings are in need of major renovation, as Satish Kumar explains:

“We want to make a new home for Resurgence in this much-loved space, continuing the spirit of the Small School and building a centre for education and the arts for future generations. The school buildings are in urgent need of renovation and unless we can find the funds, the community could lose them to private development. We want to save them from further decline and establish a thriving centre to serve the local community and continue our educational work in the wider world.”

Money raised from the Resurgence Crowdfunder will cover the cost of renovating and restoring these historic buildings. In addition to converting the Small School into a new home for the Resurgence Trust to continue its existing work, the new centre will be used to develop some exciting educational and community projects, including:

Courses on environmental issues, social justice and spirituality, with lessons in organic gardening, sustainable food production and nature conservation

A creative outdoor classroom for forest school sessions

A showcase for green technologies

A sculpture garden, space for local arts and crafts, and green space for everyone to enjoy

Satish Kumar says: “Huge heart-felt thanks to those of you who have so generously supported us already. And if you’d like to contribute, please visit our Crowdfunder campaign page, which details lots of exciting rewards and incentives for those who support the cause, and give whatever you can to help Resurgence continue to grow its work. At a time when issues of peace and stability, the threat to our environment, social dislocation and division have rarely been so important, the work of Resurgence is a beacon of hope. Please help us to keep it alive, to help the process of building the better, more sustainable world we all want.”

For more information and to donate to the Resurgence ‘Building the Future’ Crowdfunder campaign, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/Resurgencefuture