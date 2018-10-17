Our Friends At Hay House UK Are Looking For a Commissioning Editor!

Hay House have a very special opportunity for a person with skills, passion and drive…

Our Senior Commissioning Editor is heading off to finish her series of novels and so we are looking for a fabulous person to replace her as Commissioning or Senior Commissioning Editor. The role level and salary will be dependent on the person’s experience.

Hay House is the world’s leading independent self-help, personal development, wellness and spirituality publisher. We specialize in physical/digital products, online learning and live events. The person we are seeking will have great knowledge of and passion for metaphysical and wellness topics. They will be very comfortable in the digital space, skilled navigators of social media platforms and have a great eye for emerging new leaders in our field. Having a publishing/editorial background will be distinct advantages.

The role will be based in our West London offices and involve working with the Hay House team in the UK, the US and Australia. Hay House is committed to bringing positive change in to the world and we are constantly evolving new ways to enable our authors to share their ideas.

If you think that you have the knowledge and skills that we are looking for please email michellepilley@hayhouse.co.uk with your CV and a covering letter by Friday November 9th.