Mindfulness Tips for Festival Goers!

We are thrilled to announce that we have been appointed as a media partner of Colourfest and we are excited to bring the conversations of the event to a wider public!

Fuelled by the spirit of ‘Sex, Drugs and Rock n’ Roll’, many music festivals can leave you run down and exhausted for days after the event.

Some of these events – like Glastonbury, Wilderness and Green Man – now include Wellbeing areas to try and bring a balance of restoration, while smaller festivals like Colourfest and Buddhafield specifically focus on creating deeper sustenance for mind, body and soul and inspire you to integrate greater wellbeing into your life.

Rowan Cobelli and Robbie Newman, organisers of yoga-based arts festival, Colourfest in Dorset (31 May-3 June 2018) – which is strictly drug and alcohol free – aim to imbue the ethos and spirit of yoga into all aspects of the four-day celebration. They share ten ways an attitude of yoga and mindfulness can help you have a nourishing and enlivening time at any festival this summer.

Arrive early. It takes time to settle and change tempo to fully meet the rhythm of a festival, so if you can ground in and get centred before the event begins, you’ll be better placed to make the most of what it has to offer.

Don’t try and do it all! Festival programmes are typically packed with tantalising performances and activities, but less is more: give yourself time to fully enjoy the things calling you most. Make your plans and then let go to the flow. Stay tuned to how the festival is moving you, follow your natural rhythm and be open to where it wants to take you. Notice what you’re avoiding or resisting. If what you resist persists, this may offer clues to parts of yourself you need to open up to, or integrate. Be grateful for the simple things: breathing, eating, moving. Especially if you’re having a challenging time; if you are, take space for silent reflection and stay open to seeing the gift in any challenge and what you can learn from it. Resource yourself. Integrating a yoga class, a walk in nature, or a massage or sauna into your day, helps to keep you energised, calm and relaxed. Maintain a positive attitude. Your attitude can shape your mood and experience. With a shift of focus, you can change it in a moment. Do one thing a day outside the familiar. Fresh experiences bring inspiration and stepping out of your comfort zone helps you grow and enjoy more personal freedom. Meet everything with a sense of openness and curiosity. It’s easy to dismiss things we think we already know, yet with a fresh perspective they can reveal new depths. Maintain an attitude of reciprocity. When we balance our desire to receive with the motivation to give of ourselves, we create ripples that nurture the whole community.

Colourfest takes place at Gaunts House in Dorset, 31 May–3 June 2018. Set amid stunning landscapes, open vistas and ancient trees, the upbeat, family-friendly event celebrates life through yoga, dance, music, ceremony, art and theatre. For further information visit: www.colourfest.co.uk