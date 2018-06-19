Living Forever Young, Day 8: Learning Forever Young

Learning is in every day. Each time you have a conversation with a friend, you learn new thoughts and ideas, details and nuances. Every time you meet a challenge in your job, your relationships, your parenting, you learn ways to overcome those challenges, and often learn about yourself, other people, your capabilities and your strengths and weaknesses. Every time you read a newspaper or watch the news, youre learning something new about the world. Every time you write an email or a letter, or explain something to your children or a friend, you’re learning ways to articulate yourself. Learning is in everything.

You’re probably wondering how in the world my pursuit of knowledge as anything to do with my passion for longevity, health and happiness. Well, to stimulate your mind is also to nourish your body. As you can learn in the introduction of my book, the mind, body and spirit are intimately connected. Some of the best money I’ve ever spent has been on educating myself.

This connection between the state of our minds and the health of our bodies is so evident to me now that it seems almost too obvious to require an explanation. However, I know there was a time when I didn’t see the connection and I had to stumble gradually over the insights in order to see the truth. I hope that if you are where I was back then, I can make the process of understanding quicker for you.

Eastern mind-body wellness techniques (including yoga and t’ai chi) draw upon the powerful ways in which your body, thoughts, emotions and behaviour can directly affect each other. If you’ve been practising your pranayama yogic breathing from the first secret of my book, then you’ll have discovered how closely connected the state of your mind is to the state of your body. With all that controlled expansive breathing, you’ll have noticed how your circulation becomes rhythmic, our lungs absorb oxygen to their fullest capacity, and your mind – simultaneously – becomes quiet, collected, calm and yet powerfully alert. If you’ve felt this unison between the calming of your mind and body, you’ve felt the mind-body connection.

This is an excerpt taken from Living Forever Young by Skip Archimedes, publishing this June by Watkins Publishing Ltd.