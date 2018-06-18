Living Forever Young, Day 7: Believing Forever Young

US boxer Sugar Ray Robinson once said, ‘to be a champ you have to believe in yourself when no one else will.’ I think that in order to have that self-belief, we need to live an authentic life that reflects our passions and our purpose, bringing with them a sense of fulfilment and meaning. When we turn in to the vibrations within, and are true to ourselves, self-belief follows because everything we do reflects everything we value.

Many people don’t realise the profound influence of the mind in determining the state of physical health. The mind affects everything from our energy levels to our immune system. Think of the times when you’re working too hard, under pressure or worrying – aren’t those the times that make you most susceptible to sickness and disease? It’s as though germs and toxins are secret agents waiting to wreak havoc within vulnerable, stressed-out bodies.

When you have self-belief – that is, when you are fundamentally at peace with and motivated by the way you are living your life and the direction you are taking, confident that you can achieve your goals – you inherently hold a positive energy that makes you strong resilient and competent. You drive through barriers, shake off minor illnesses, and have the potential to reach beyond your expectations. So, if you want to live a life that is forever young, you have to have self-belief.

In fact, US developmental biologist Bruce Lipton goes one step further – he claims that having belief actually has a genetic expression within our bodies that changes our physiological well-being: ‘the question of age has been really not built into the genetics. It’s built into our minds, our perceptions and our beliefs because its through the chemistry of our mind and brain and what we believe, that ultimately selects the genes and modifies the gene expression.’

