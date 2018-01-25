May 26, 2018 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Lee Carroll, the original channel since 1989 for the loving angelic entity Kryon is coming to BATH for the first time!

After graduating with a business and economics degree from California Western University in California, Lee Carroll started a technical audio business in San Diego that flourished for 30 years. As an award winning audio engineer, where does channelling and Indigo children fit into all this? As Lee tells it, Spirit had to hit him “between the eyes” to prove his spiritual experience was real. The year 1989 was the turning point when finally came together, after some years earlier a psychic told him about his spiritual path and then three years later the second unrelated psychic told him the same thing! Both spoke of Kryon… a name that almost nobody had ever heard.

Timidly, the first writings were presented to the metaphysical community in Del Mar, California, and the rest is history – with a total of sixteen metaphysical books being released in a twelve-year span. There are now almost one million Kryon books in print in twenty four languages worldwide.

Lee is recognized worldwide as the original channel for Kryon, and has been honored over the years by seven United Nations invitations to channel Kryon at the UN building in New York city before a chartered group known as the Society for Enlightenment and Transformation (S.E.A.T.).

The Kryon seminars are presented all over the world. You can listen to many of his channellings for FREE on-line HERE.

In 2015 and 2016 the prestigious WATKINS Mind, Body Spirit magazine from the UK, has listed Lee Carroll as one of the “100 most spiritually influential living people”.

Event Program & Presenters:

Lee Carroll & Kryon with special presentation and channellings!

Quantum DNA with Dr. Amber Wolf

The Lemurian Bridge between Ancient Wisdom and Modern Knowledge

Information to come!

Quantum Vision with Marilyn Harper

This Quantum Vision course will open the pathways to a greater extent to “see, sense, feel or hear” inter-dimensionally. When we are in charge of our own healing process, then it becomes much easier to live a pain-free, balanced life. During this segment you will experience the ability to “see” into your own body, holographically. We will teach you to sense the blockages that might be present and then what you can do to release those blockages. You will learn to “see” with your 5 other senses and then confirm your conscious results. This skill will provide a good foundation for other alternative forms of healing as well as optimal health for yourself. All participants will also receive an activation with Adironnda & the Council of Light with the Selenite Swords of Light.

Quantum Music with Anders Holte

A multidimensional gateway to your Soul

We all know that music has the ability to speak to something deeper within us. A simple song or a piece of music can transport us into what seems like a multidimensional space.. beyond words and time.

Why is this so? What is it about music, especially the human voice that touches us so deeply?

“… The human voice has something that no instruments have. Multidimensional influence… There is God in your voice.”… “You all know the power of the music. In the evolution of mammals… where did that come from? I’d like to tell you the truth… that it has nothing whatsoever to do with any kind of evolution of human kind. It’s another kind of evolution. It is an evolving Soul Consciousness. You carry with you the remembrance of what music does.. and the Soul is the one that carries it in.”

(Kryon, Sep 2015/April 2016)

Join singer and composer Anders Holte in his presentation about the quantum nature of music, voice, and sound. Allow yourself to be taken to new places both through inter-active sound experiences as well as live “Quantum Music” performed by Anders together with his partner Cacina.