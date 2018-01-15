How to Survive Caring for an Elderly Parent: Keep Strong

Anne Jones’s tips on how to survive caring for an elderly parent while being strong in yourself as you care for a loved one.

My mother was given a maximum of six months to live so we brought her into our home to care for her last days. Three years later she was still with us! I share the insights and understanding that this time brought me and how you can keep your energy and spirits strong through what can be an intensely demanding and challenging time.

Whether you have taken the responsibility of caring for someone in your own home, their own home or even visiting regularly in a care facility you will find the demands on your time emotionally and physically draining. You are almost bound to get stressed at times as you struggle to balance your life and cope with the underlying anxieties of your parent’s condition and situation. You cannot be totally in control of the state of your loved one because there are too many factors that are out of your control. You can help and you can care for them but their state of mind, their health and medical situation and even their emotions are largely out of your control too. So it is imperative that you manage what is in your control and do your utmost to keep your own spirits high.

Here are some ways that you can lift your spirits and keep strong:

Find your reason to change

We always need a reason to change how we are and if you are spending most of your spare time thinking and worrying about a sick or elderly parent or family member you may have forgotten to care for yourself for some time. You may think it selfish to think of yourself, you may have just got into the habit of putting everyone else first. One excellent reason to change this is to realise that you cannot help anyone if you are sick yourself!

Set your intention to care for YOU

Firstly you need to set the intention that you will take control of your own emotional, mental and physical strength and wellbeing. Just write down or say the words “I am taking control of my wellbeing and caring for myself from this moment on”. This sets your intention and gives you focus.

Start each day with a Morning Ritual to protect and align your energies

Start your day right by this short ritual that will shield and align your energies, you can do this in the shower:

Call in protection to seal your energy field and prevent you from being affected by those around you or the toxic energies of sickness and disease. I use the Blue Flame of Archangel Michael but you can use white light, a bubble or golden pyramid. Say “I am protected from negative energies” as you call in your protective shield.

Place your hands together in front of your chest as if in prayer and see your hands as the doors of your heart. Open them as you set the intention of opening your heart to receive love and give love unconditionally. Repeat two more times.

Gripping your hands together bring them up and above your head setting your intention of connecting to your higher self, your source of your intuition and higher wisdom. Do this three times.

There is a video of this on my YouTube account: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwZikhAbHBg

Schedule time for you

No matter how much pressure you are under to be available 24/7 for the person you care for it’s really important that you manage some time off for yourself. If there is no one in the family to step into your shoes consider respite care which you can find by googling your local services. You will need holidays to totally recharge your own batteries and also times in each day that are for you to uplift yourself. Give yourself a set time each day if you possibly can, if you have small children when they have gone to bed might be a good time or sometime in the day when you schedule ME TIME. Depending on your circumstances and your own choice, consider Yoga, meditation, a good TV programme, a soak in a bath, a walk, run or cycle in nature, dancing to your favourite tracks, a visit to the gym or just a half an hour settle on the sofa with a good book. If you set the time each day you have much more chance of making this a habit and you will find that the rest of the family and all those concerned will respect this time. If you keep giving it up you will be falling back into self-sacrifice which is not a spiritually positive state to be in at all! When my mother was in a critical state I would go to my greenhouse and plant seeds! This focus on nature and doing something positive got me through one of my worst times. And good results came through later in the garden!

Revitalising your Personal Strength and Will

Your solar plexus is the energy centre where we store our will and personal powers. The counterpart of this energy centre in the universe is the Sun which is a tremendous source of energy. When I get flat or low in energy I think of the sun and its amazing spirit and call that power to me by visualising a beam of golden light flowing from the sun right into my solar plexus. Here is a link to a meditation I have recorded to help make this connection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuVYSMd0W2g

Use Meditations to relax and uplift:

To release tension and anxiety, to let go of a situation that you cannot control:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iu0phPPd2dI

Healing stress and being overwhelmed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOgQeKmaZZk

A Meditation to relax your body:

Stroke your own shoulders and upper neck and arms, say “I release all the burdens and tensions of my life, now right now right now”. Put on some relaxing music.

Lie down and breathe in deeply four times, as you breathe out let go the toxins of stress and tension.

Visualise a white light in the form of a small tornado of swirling light coming into your heart centre and then seeing and sensing this light flowing through your entire body clearing the tension in every limb, joint and sinew.

Deliberately relax your body from your toes up to your head. Clench your feet and toes then relax them. Clench your leg muscles then relax them. Clench your buttocks then relax them. Scrunch up your shoulders then drop them. Clench your hands then relax them, tighten your arm muscles then relax them. Scrunch up your face then relax it.

Lie still and just let the music take you where you want to go. Take yourself to a favourite holiday destination or a favourite beach or park.

And finally, remember to BREATHE! Your tension also transmits to your dependant and as you relax so you will be helping them too.

Sending you love and strength

Anne xx

About the author: Anne Jones is an international author and key-note speaker. Her self-help books have been translated into 17 languages. With her down-to-earth style she helps her audiences and readers to find ways to cope with everyday problems and overcome the effects of trauma and loss. She gives practical advice on how to stay uplifted and energised as you face the challenges of life. See her website for further information.