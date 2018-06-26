How to Strengthen Your Inner Energy with Reiki

According to the World Health Organization more than 350 million people around the world suffer from depression. On their website they describe some of the symptoms of depression as reduced energy leading to diminished activities and a loss of enjoyment.

What is the reason we feel a loss of energy and joy in our daily life?

Most of the time it is because of our state of mind. Energy (Japanese -Ki) follows the mind, thus if the mind is all over the place due to fear, worry, and anger, we start to feel depleted of energy. In our modern age we are also so distracted and busy with all sort of external things; facebook, i-Phones, computers, TV, mortgages, work, worrying about what other people think of what we say and do, you name it. These distractions create a scattered mind and therefore a scattered and depleted internal energy, which in turn makes us feel less energetic, less joyful, less compassionate, and creates lack of clarity.

The System of Reiki was created to bring this scattered mind home, back into our own center.

This center is called the hara/tanden which is located a few fingers width below your navel. Stand up and place your hand there, look at your hand and discover that this is the centre of your body, it is right in the center between your feet and crown! Think of the many times you have felt “off center” or “out of balance.”The practices of Reiki can bring you back to center, back into balance.

One of the most important practices within the System of Reiki is joshin kokyu ho which translates as “breathing method to be in a state of mind of concentration.” When our minds are in a state of concentration, we are staying in the present moment. We are not caught up with unnecessarily worries and fears which are depleting our inner energy. When we learn to be present, our minds become calm and thus our energy becomes calm. This kind of concentration is called mindfulness. We are being mindful off not spending our inner energy on anger, worry, fear, boosting, lying, and being unkind. Thus through concentration/being mindful we are generating more energy!

We all have the ability to generate this energy of mindfulness.

Thich Nhat Hanh

We can use this energy to heal our own issues like depression, stress, and other health problems.

Imagine your center as a pot filled with energy and joy. If we always keep scattering things out of this pot in all directions, to the past and future, then there will be nothing left in the pot. If we have an empty pot we start to feel that we have less energy to do things, we get quickly tired and angry, and we start to feel stressed and unhappy.

But if we bring our mind back to our inner center, our inner pot, we start to fill it up with fresh clear energy. This energy is full of joy and happiness that we can use for dealing with our issues. And what if we practice this meditation daily? We might even feel that this pot/our center is overflowing with healthy, joyful, clear, strong, mindful energy! It has become so full that it starts to overflow in all directions. This overflowing energy we can use to help others to fill up their depleted pots of energy without depleting our own pot because our own pot is overflowing!

How to Boost Your Energy with the Precepts

These precepts are foundation of the System of Reiki:

Do not anger

Do not worry

Be Humble

Be Honest

Show compassion to yourself and others

There are many teachings to be discovered within the precepts, and one of these is energy – Ki. The precepts point towards preserving our energy.

Do you get quickly tired or do you feel depleted after you get angry or feel worried? Do you feel drained after you are boasting, lying, or being unkind?

Most of us do. But why is this? When we get angry or worried we are expending our energy; we are draining it. This also happens when we are boasting about ourselves, when we keep lying about certain things, or when we are unkind all the time to ourselves and others. If we spend all our energy with these issues we have not much left to nourish our own being, let alone help others.

Let’s look at an example. Where is our mind when we are worried? It is in the past or the future because that is what we worry about. If our mind is in the past or the future where is our energy? Our energy is also in the past or the future because energy follows our mind. If our energy is in the past and the future we have no energy at this moment to sustain ourselves, thus we get quickly tired, stressed, and depleted.

The precepts therefore point towards nourishing and cultivating our own inner energy so that we can live a healthier and happier life. If we do not deplete our own inner energy we start to feel stronger, happier, healthier, and less tired.

This is also why we need to practice the system of Reiki when we are still healthy. If we wait until we get sick or depressed, our energy is already weakening, thus we do not have much energy to bring us back to a healthier state. But if we have a strong internal energy before we get sick or depressed we can fall back on the surplus to help us to heal quicker.

Now we can also see why Mikao Usui taught meditation practices like the joshin kokyu ho breathing method to be in a state of mind of concentration. If we are concentrating on our breath we will get less angry and worried, thus we are conserving our energy. Not only the precepts but also all the meditation practices within the system of Reiki are there to help us to sustain our own inner energy for our own well being.

Metta Meditation

Meditation focusing on goodwill and sending love and compassion to all beings

Metta – loving kindness (lit. Pali) This technique is a well-known Mahayana Buddhist practice. There are many Metta meditations depending on what your particular intention is. This Reiki Jin Kei do technique is an adaptation of the Metta Golden Light meditation. You may wish to send Metta to your family, your fellow travellers, to world leaders, etc.

Sit in a chair with palms in the lap, right over left. Focus on your heart chakra. Focus on goodwill and loving kindness toward yourself and as you inhale visualize the heart area as a lotus flower opening on the in breath. Feel compassion for yourself and gently feel the energy blooming in the heart chakra. As you exhale visualize compassion expanding from the heart as a beam of light. Send goodwill and loving kindness to all beings. This light expands in every direction throughout the whole universe benefiting all beings. After a few minutes visualize the energy coming from the flower in the heart chakra as a silver mist. It spreads from the heart to every single cell in your body filling you with compassion and love. Visualize this compassion expanding from your physical body outwards in all directions filling the whole universe benefiting all beings.

Bestselling author Frans Stiene has been a major influence on global research into the system of Reiki since the early 2000s. His practical understanding of the Japanese influences on the system has allowed students around the world to connect deeply with this practise. Frans is a co-founder of the International House of Reiki and Shibumi International Reiki Association with his wife, Bronwen Stiene, with whom he has co-authored several of his books.

His latest book is Reiki Insights, published by Ayni Books June 2018, ISBN: 978-1-78535-735-0 (Paperback) £11.99 $18.95.