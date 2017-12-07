How To See Your Own Aura

by Rodrigo Medeiros

As it is the case in most forms of psychic ability, seeing an aura (visual clairvoyance) can be experienced spontaneously or at will. People sometimes report seeing the aura of a friend during a conversation or seeing colours around someone else’s crown chakra during a healing session, for example.

Although positive and spontaneous clairvoyance is always welcome, most of us would like to be able to trigger those experiences at will as well. To initiate a visual clairvoyance experience we need to find the “trigger” that starts it. It is also helpful to create conditions where operating this “trigger” will be easier.

We, consciousness, are not made of matter nor energy. In order to teach ourselves to see our auras we need to understand the various bodies of consciouness, or vehicles of manifestation.

Our Energy Body And The Holosoma

Conscientiology is a neoscience of consciousness that seeks an in-depth understanding of evolution in multiple lives and in multiple dimensions. In this article, I will use the model offered by conscientiology, which includes four vehicles: soma, energosoma, psychosoma, and mentalsoma. The container of the four vehicles is known as the holosoma.

Our physical body, the soma, is the densest of all vehicles and allows us to interact in the physical dimension. Seeing with our physical eyes, touching an object, or smelling fresh coffee, are examples of experiences based on the soma.

Feeling a flow of energies while someone sends those energies to you in a healing session is a perception from your energosoma. Although energy sensations might be described in physical terms, like “a cold breeze”, “a gentle pressure”, or “a buzzing sensation throughout my body”, those are mere analogies, a way to convey ideas when we don’t have a universal and specific vocabulary for energy sensations. We feel energies (or chi) through our energosoma, a non-physical body.

An out-of-body experience is the most direct way to experience the psychosoma (or astral body). Our psychosoma is also the vehicle responsible for our visual clairvoyance perceptions.

If your goal is to see energies or someone else’s aura, you will have to identify the visual input that comes from the psychosoma. Visual clairvoyance is not experienced through your physical eyes: the images you see are a perception from your psychosoma.

The fourth vehicle of manifestation is the mentalsoma, the body of discernment. If we need the physical body to breathe, we need the mentalsoma to think. Attention, concentration, clarity of thinking, and serenity are also associated with the mentalsoma.

Relax Into Misalignment of Vehicles

Working with your soma and energosoma is a great starting point to develop your visual clairvoyance. By relaxing your physical body, you will make it easier for you to identify perceptions from other vehicles. This is one of the reasons why relaxation is so important in psychic development.

Our energosoma is the connection element between the physical body and the psychosoma. To a certain extent, our energy body works as the “glue” between these two bodies.

As a rule, psychic perception happens more easily when the energosoma is a bit expanded. Another helpful condition is when our energosoma is binding our psychosoma a bit less tightly to our physical body. This condition is known as misalignment of vehicles and it may feel like your body is rocking from side to side, although no physical movement is happening. You may also feel a pleasant floating sensation or a sensation of ballooning – particularly in your hands – while in the misalignment condition.

Our extraphysical senses tend to be more active while in this misalignment condition, as our psychosoma can “move around” a little. Most techniques to reach this condition involve physical relaxation and energy work.

Third Eye (Frontochakra) Activation Technique

The first technique I will present is focused on unblocking and activating the frontochakra, a chakra closely related to visual clairvoyance. The steps are as follows:

Lay down in a comfortable position, rest with your head on two stacked pillows so you can see the tip of your toe in a relaxed gaze, without having to look up or down. Lights should be off, and the room should be in a penumbra, with minimal light, but not completely dark. Start with your eyes closed and allow yourself to relax for about ten minutes. If you use a timer to help you know when the initial ten minutes passed, make sure that the ring will not take you out of the relaxation state and that you can switch it off without moving your body too much. Try to tune into your energy body and your chakras. Focus on your frontochakra, the chakra at the base of your forehead, between your eyebrows. Gather energies in this chakra for about ten seconds, then exteriorize those energies in a strong flow for about three seconds. The energies you gather and exteriorize are from your own energosoma. Try to make your energy reach about two or three feet from your forehead (about one meter). Pause for a few seconds then repeat: gather energies, then exteriorize. Repeat this cycle twenty times.

Tingling, pressure, and bubbling in your forehead are typical sensations during this exercise, but there are countless sensations that people report, so make your notes after the exercise to identify your own sensation patterns. Sensations around the forehead are usually a sign that your frontochakra is activating.

The From The Inside Technique

You can then move on to the second technique: try to see your own energies, your own aura, looking from inside your own energy field. The steps:

Open your eyes and look at the tip of your toe. Keep your gaze on this spot throughout the exercise and avoid moving your body. It is useful to avoid blinking or to try to blink in the gentlest way possible. Some people prefer to keep their eyes partially shut to make blinking less frequent. Try to change the focal point of your vision to different points along the line between your toe and your eyes. You should do that without moving your eyes, it would be as if you were attempting to see a dust speckle in a specific point in the line I just mentioned.

You may see a bright contour around your own foot or other areas of your body, which is your own energosoma. It is also common to see colours above your chest and waist area, which would be the visual clairvoyance of your own energy field, or aura.

Have your own experiences

Visual clairvoyance experiences can be very clear and meaningful. Such experiences can motivate you to further investigate the universe around you and the micro-universe inside of you.

Seeing dimensions beyond the physical one can be the fuel on a journey of self-research and self-development. The engine is your capacity to choose what is important to you, your discernment.

The ability to see energies and to detect the presence of non-physical beings can give us a more complete picture in any situation, making more information available to us and potentially enhancing our ability to help others.

Visual clairvoyance is a natural ability and there is no need to believe in anything: be open to new experiences, apply techniques, and start exploring the multiple dimensions around us.

About the author: Rodrigo Medeiros has been teaching psychic development and personal growth classes for over 20 years. One of his areas of interest has been clairvoyance and he authored the Clairvoyance Workshop, with theoretical and practical exercises, presented in more than 15 countries, including the UK and USA.

Based in London, UK, Rodrigo is currently responsible for instructor training in English for Reaprendentia, an organization focused on conscientiology teaching. Rodrigo is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.