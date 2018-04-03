Experience: Change Your World

Founder of Change Your World Events Suzy Beaumont talks about her experience and life coaching.



Nine years ago, I met a life coach, at the time, I had no idea of the impact he would have and how he would help me transform my life. I didn’t even know what a life coach was, but he explained a little and then said “You could use some coaching”, I thought, “How very dare you, there’s nothing wrong with me!” But he was right! – although I had a great job and was successful at work, I was desperately unhappy – my relationship was miserable, I was overweight, always ill and feeling under par, in loads of debt; and despite the exterior of appearing to have it all (the nice house, car, relationship, good job, money etc). I was drifting from one day to the next, just hoping things would get better. But things were actually about to get a whole load worse; my mum and my sister were both diagnosed with terminal cancer within four months of each other. I had already lost my Dad 11 years earlier. Before he died, he burst into tears and said “I’m too young to die, I’ve still got so much to do”. I was just 24 and I vowed then I would never take life for granted again, it was so painful losing dad, but if I could learn a vital lesson for my own life, his loss would not be in total vain. I promised myself I would live life to the fullest and ensure I’m wouldn’t be repeating those same words when I reached the end of my life. But life has a funny way of just taking over and here I was about to lose my beautiful Mum and sister being hit with that same painful life lesson. How had I become so complacent?

I was hit with challenge after challenge, myself and partner split, which meant selling the house and moving, after my mum passed away, I also became full time carer and guardian for my other Sister Shelly who was born with learning disabilities and of course this was to be without of the support our sister Christine as she was to lose her life shortly afterwards. I always knew I would look after Shelly when my parents passed away, but I had always assumed I’d be married with my own children and Shelly would just slot in to our family life, but that was not my circumstances and all of a sudden, everything I had known had been taken from me and everything was changing. Even my work, where I’d always been successful began to fall apart as I started to crumble under the grief and loss. I’d never experienced this level of stress and pain before and I did have a moment where I just wanted to end it all so I didn’t have to feel anymore. But I still had Alisdair, my life coach; who helped me to navigate through the challenges and taught me tools and techniques to not only just cope, but grow from the experience. ‘Personal development’ saved me and I truly mean that, it would’ve been easy to blame the world and feel bitter about what was happening to me, but personal development taught me I had the power within to come through this and out the other side even stronger than before.

Now, six years on, I have completely overhauled every aspect of my life, everything from negative thinking, to ditching all toxic relationships, I’ve transformed my health through a vegan lifestyle and have now started my dream job. – Helping others to transform their lives and changing the world in the process.

Change Your World started off as a seed of an idea in August 2016. Now truly understanding the power of changing myself; I now wanted to inspire others to do the same. I was reading all these books around mastermind alliance and the power of collaboration. I knew so many people who are doing incredible things, trying to make a difference in the world and I thought “What could we create if I could just get them in a room together?” So, I decided to put on a personal development conference! ( I had no experience of hosting events, but all I can say is it felt like a divine message) I literally called round anyone who had personally inspired me and said, “I have this idea, but I’ve no money and I can’t pay you” – to my surprise they all said yes! And the Change Your World Conference was born, we had nine amazing speakers, 200 attendees and 25 exhibitors at the first Change Your World event, and the feedback was incredible. One person said “Change Your World should be on NHS prescription” So here I am, doing it all again and the next Change Your World event will be on the 21st April 2018 at Eden Court, Inverness.

I’m not saying, it’s not all rosy – I’ve taken a sabbatical from my job to make this happen, so I’m not getting paid, and that’s scary! Making any big life change is scary, (in fact, making ANY change is scary), but you know what’s even scarier? Regret! – And I witnessed that first hand with my Dad, and I’m determined it’s not going to be my legacy. But when you’ve got a purpose, you can smash through any obstacle. It gives you something beyond yourself, but Continuous Personal Development (CPD) keeps me focused and resilient. As you can probably tell. I am hugely passionate about Personal Development, because of what it can do – “If you change yourself you will Change Your World. If you change how you think, you will change how you feel and what actions you take, and so the world around you will change.” – Changing Yourself, Changes Everything!

By simply showing individuals how to become their best self, we change the world. And there is no better feeling than waking up every day knowing you’re making a positive difference.