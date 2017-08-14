Celebrating Ten Years of Communication with the other Realms

Alphedia Arara tells us her story of how she began to communicate with other realms 10 years ago after a major illness.

This year my Mind, Body and Spirit company Elemental Beings celebrates the ten year anniversary of its birthing! It all began in 2005 when Archangel Metatron visited me. I was slowly learning to move, walk, read and write again after suffering a life threatening illness at age 23. I had been left bedridden and unable to move for over year. This ill health was due to a severe reaction to the flu vaccine that had caused my brain to swell and my central nervous system to no longer function properly. I developed full blown ME and was unable to tolerate artificial light for 3 years. Metatron explained to me I had to set up a business to teach people about communicating with Nature Spirits and Angels. Previously I had worked in the Scottish Parliament as a policy researcher, so this was a bit of career change!

To my great surprise I started to hear Angels a year after my body collapsed. During an out of body experience, when I went into a short coma, I was given the choice to live or to die, by a voice I now know to be Metatron’s. I later learned I had experienced a soul swap often known as a Walk-in experience. The new me could easily hear Angels and when I could walk outside again, the Fairy and Elemental realm showed itself to me.

At the start, the business’s aim was to publish a book on the environmental messages I had been receiving from the Elemental realms. Fairies, Pixies, Sprites, Unicorns, Mermaids were just some of the Elementals I had encountered. Following the angelic guidance, I set the business up in 2007 with the support of my now husband Auraengus. I then started to write about the experiences I’d had which formed my book Messages from Nature’s Guardians, published in my maiden name of Fiona Murray. When I came back from maternity leave in 2012, I started to use my soul name, Alphedia Arara, on advice from the Angels again. Since this moment, the business has grown dramatically attracting customers from all over the world.

Elemental Beings now offers a variety of channelled workshops monthly, from full moon meditation workshops, a channelled hour Angel meditation, to full day workshops with Star Beings, Fairies, Ascended Masters, Unicorns as well as Ascension courses. The Distance Option allows those unable to attend to take part, as the workshops are recorded and emailed as MP3’s. We offer Earth Healing Retreats in stunning energy locations and people started asking for personal Soul Channellings. In 2013 the Dragon realm came forward to ask for the Scottish Dragon Wisdom School to be birthed. I found a carver for exquisite crystal Dragon and Unicorn skulls and we now have a developed online shop for specialist crystals.

I never envisioned when I lay in my bed where this Angel journey would take me. We now have 4 members of staff and offer a full range of spiritual services. I have had the privilege of being invited to be a speaker at many mind, body and spirits shows and festivals. Sky TV did an hour’s documentary on my first book and a Russian TV crew came to do a documentary with my work on Fairies. I have been featured in UK spiritual magazines and taken part in international radio shows and telesummits. We have thousands of followers on our Facebook groups and a website to help people connect to the other realms.

When I was 23 I thought my life was over but by listening and following the guidance of the Angels and the other beings of light a whole new world of soul happiness opened for me. I have met wonderful friends and get to visit some amazing spiritual sites. I feel very blessed that the Angels came to me and gave me a new life plan. I trusted and followed my intuition and the guidance I was receiving. I now teach people that whatever your life situation, you too can follow your inner guidance, all is possible and your guides are just waiting to help.

About the author: Alphedia Arara is an author, writer, spiritual facilitator and spiritual/psychic channel. She is a Walk-in Soul and can help others communicate with their sixth sense. She runs Earth Healing Retreats each year. To find out more, visit her website www.elementalbeings.co.uk.