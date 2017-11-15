By Chris Luttichau.

The mind of the human being is an extraordinary thing. ‘Calling Us Home’ takes you on a journey to understand its power. This journey may be the most important one you can make; it involves building a strong inner centre, your key to finding balance as a human in the world.

Imagine the amount of energy that could be freed in you, if you could easily untangle your core self from the constant stream of random thoughts, often of a worrying and critical nature, that characterise the average human waking life.

When we undertake this, great reserves of energy are freed up for much more constructive living. The teachings in ‘Calling Us Home’ come from Earth-based and indigenous wisdom, passed on to the author by the true experts in understanding the mind and heart of human being: those indigenous people who have worked with such a journey for hundreds of years.

One of the main themes of ‘Calling Us Home’ is the two minds of the human being. The way we are raised and taught in the West is that we have one mind only. But the reality this book describes is that there are two: the ordinary mind, commonly taken to be the only one, which I call the ‘outer mind’, and our true centre, or true self, which is a mind characterised by clarity: the ‘inner mind’. Here, instead of confusion, there is a deep inner knowing, characterised by being connected to everything around us through an innate understanding of the unity of life. This mind is available to us at all times, and can be strengthened through training of the kind I received from my teachers.

For most people nowadays it is unrealistic to entertain a goal of stilling the mind completely, all day long. But according to the way I was trained, we do have the power to direct our mind towards thoughts that we choose consciously. This can be compared to watching television, where the ordinary state of mind that we live in daily is equivalent to a ‘Drama’ channel, characterised by inherent unconsciousness. We take this channel’s broadcasting to be the only reality: the ‘real world’. It talks constantly in our heads, and generates emotions to accompany it.

‘Calling Us Home’ shows that as human beings we have the power to change the channel we are ‘tuned into’. The book explores in depth teachings and tools that enable us to choose a channel that holds a deeper truth than that of our ordinary state of mind. This is a realisation of great transformative impact: we can hone the kind of power to change the channel we tune into – even though we may not be able to completely switch off. In becoming adept at ‘changing our mind’, we come closer to deeper spiritual truth, and begin to be more present in the body so that we can walk the path to greater freedom and enjoyment of life, aligned with a clear inner knowing. Calling Us Home includes meditations and other methods to support this process.

At this time, there are forces that desire to work towards a balanced world, a world of kindness and sharing, of generosity, of dialogue across difference, of healing and building bridges between people, religions and political points of view. But those forces seem to be divided. When the teachings presented in ‘Calling Us Home’ are studied and followed, we learn to harness the power of our own ‘two minds’. Then we are learning a fundamentally progressive skill: instead of focusing on difference, which creates separation, isolation and conflict, we begin to direct our thinking and our energy towards building bridges amongst one another. We become aware of, and better able to work with, the similarities between all people. Then there can be greater unity. This is vitally important for our time: we live in a phase of global communication via technology, and this can be used to create a world in which the ‘other’ is not seen as the enemy. Comprehending unity on the deepest level within ourselves helps us to see that we are all on board this planet as one family – and not just a human one. That family extends to all other life forms: animals, trees, plants, bodies of water. Everything on Earth is ultimately one; the kind of separation we see in “us and them” attitudes is part of the drama channel, not that of deeper spiritual truth.

This is the message that American Indians and other tribal people have tried to communicate to the Western world. So far, despite having our own proponents of this message since the 18th Century at least (for instance in Alexander von Humbodlt (d.1859)), we have not listened, too caught in our identification with the outer mind and its type of thinking.

Indigenous peoples who live closer to the earth are much more connected to the heart and to spirit, and it is here, not just in the outer mind, where answers essential to the questions of our time can be found. The outer mind has wonderful and vital functions, but if we identify exclusively with it, we are lost: we need both inner and outer minds, Brain-mind and Heart-mind. Then we can create balance. That balance begins within each individual: each of us needs to learn how to find that place of peace in ourselves. It is from this place that we begin to build bridges between what appear to be opposing views, and come into a place where we can truly recognise what binds us together. Then, we come closer to a reality deeper than the one our outer minds can know.

Author

Chris Luttichau shares his teachings on shamanism and earth-based spirituality in workshops and ongoing training groups through the Northern Drum Shamanic Training Centre. He also leads wilderness expeditions.

Calling Us Home by Chris Lüttichau (£16.99 hardback, Head of Zeus)