Book Release: Shrouded Truth – Biblical Revelations through Past Life Journeys

Expert Reena Kumarasingham discusses her new book Shrouded Truth, providing a fascinating insight into the times surrounding the Crucifixion of Jesus and explaining the importance of embracing our inner Christ.

The Biblical period 2000 years ago was a time of great change, as the world moved into the Piscean Age. The time of Jesus was a time of great chaos, and a great change. It was a time when the Romans were the almighty conquerors. It was a time of hedonism. It was a time of oppression and intolerance of certain beliefs and ways of life.

Jesus and the people around him were trying to be heard amongst all this chaos. They were trying to break established structures.

Shrouded Truth takes readers back in time to the apex of this time of change through the past life memories of eight souls who experienced lives during the Biblical period. Emotional, and at times dramatic, Shrouded Truth gives readers an insight into the turbulent times and fascinating experiences of those closest to Jesus, and reveals surprising events and information of what happened before, during and after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Backed by tradition and documentary evidence, Shrouded Truth provides little known information that will challenge previously held beliefs about the Biblical Era. Shrouded Truth provides another perspective to this timeless story, answers some questions and raises a few new ones.

Join James, the brother of Jesus, Paul the Evangelist, other members close to Jesus, and some surprising members of the next generation, as we witness their adventures and efforts in coping and surviving during a time of great change, and their attempts to unravel false entanglements whilst pursuing a path of spiritual purity.

Today, 2020 years later, we all find ourselves going through a similar time of great change, as we move from the Age of Pisces to the Aquarian Age. Shrouded Truth plays a part in reminding us what the Christ Consciousness is by those closest to Jesus. Shrouded Truth also unveils how the Christ Consciousness was embraced and embodied by the direct followers of Jesus, and how we can follow their examples today. It is the realisation that this Consciousness is within us, within our divine essence. It is also a reminder for us to embrace our inner Christ as we move towards the New Age.

We have the amazing opportunity of embracing the new vibrations coming through, and in doing so, to embrace the true teachings of Jesus. Take this journey with Shrouded Truth as some of the most heartening lives lived remind you that you too are a Radiant Light Being.

Shrouded Truth is the first of three books in the Radiant Light Series. This Series is more than the study into a religion or into the life of an enigmatic, inspiring person. It is a revelation of the deep spiritual beliefs that were understood and practised more than 2000 years ago. Radiant Light Series challenges us to look deeply into our inner core and explore the true relationship between the spirit of man and the spirit of the God. It challenges us to look deeply into our inner core and unveil the biggest shrouded truth of them all – our own glorious divinity.

Radiant Light Series is supported by Divine ‘I AM’, a free blog series that builds on the books to support readers to embrace and embody their Divine Selves. This blog offers weekly practical tips and insights, as well as daily affirmation to help readers navigate these times of change, and to be the Radiant Beings that we all are. The Divine ‘I AM’ blog can be found and followed here or on Facebook.

About the Author: Radiant Light Series is authored by Reena Kumarasingham, a psychology graduate, regression therapist, life between lives therapist, whose therapy practice, Divine Aspect, has clients spanning Asia, Australia and Europe. She is a certified trainer and supervisor for the Past Life Regression Academy in the training of therapists in the UK, Australia and USA. She has given talks internationally including the World Congress of Regression Therapy in Turkey and the Past Life Regression Convention in India. Reena is the author of two chapters on advanced regression therapy techniques in Transforming the Eternal Soul.

For more information, visit the Divine Aspect website here.