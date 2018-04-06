Announcing The Science & Non-Duality Conference ITALY 2018

July 3rd – July 9th, 2018, Titignano Castle, Orvieto, Italy

The Annual Science & Non-Duality Conference in both the US (in October – more on that soon!) and Italy have become a must-attend occasion for people all over the world for several years. They are exciting and stimulating, set in stunning locales and feature a wealth of experts at the top of their respective fields.

Both science and spirituality reflect the human urge to know – that perennial itch to make sense of who we are and the world in which we live. This search is an essential part of being human.

We probe reality the best we can with our tools of understanding: models, theories, myths, teachings, practices etc. But these tools also define the limits of our knowledge.

What if science and spirituality no longer had to carry the burden of having all the answers? What if, as we probe deeper into reality and who we are, we realize that the knowledge we gather is just a stepping-stone and not the arrival at a final destination?

At the SAND Italy gathering we will continue to explore where knowledge meets the unknown and the unknowable. We will navigate that space where new discoveries in science and profound realizations in spirituality become possible.

Join our annual Science and Nonduality gathering (SAND) in Italy for six inspiring days with scientists, philosophers, spiritual teachers and artists, in an open-hearted exploration to expand and embody our interconnectedness and further our individual and collective evolution. Our tools are many and diverse: experiential workshops, talks, conversations, meditation, movement, music and more.

At SAND we celebrate a new relationship to spirituality, free from religious dogma, inspired by timeless wisdom traditions, informed by cutting-edge science, and grounded in our own direct experience.

Venue & How To Get There:

Hosted in the magnificent Castle of Titignano and surrounded by the astounding panorama of the nature of Umbria, SAND Italy promises to inspire and rejuvenate our shared exploration into the nature of reality.

Visit our registration page and frequently asked questions for more information about the event.

* The event is family friendly. Young kids participate for free and we have a highly reduced rate (including food and accommodation) for teens and family members who are not interested in participating in the event. Our volunteer team will be running daily activities for children. Titignano Castle is an awesome place to vacation, with pool, lakes, walks and close proximity to Orvieto and Todi.