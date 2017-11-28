A Stress Free Holiday

Buying just the right present… How to cook that turkey… Get those Christmas cookies made…. When are we getting the tree up? Who will I be with this Christmas? I can’t afford this… Stress! Stress! Stress!

These familiar feelings make a sharp contrast with the significance of holidays – peace on Earth, goodwill, joy and celebration! So how do we reconcile the hustle and bustle and holiday exhaustion – with the deep presence of peace and goodwill?

The pressures build during a holiday, and yet we are unaware that we stock pile stress until we feel exhausted. If we examine the deeper source of the tension, it is created by our own expectations and agreements… and all of them can be relaxed – whenever we truly want to stop and smell the roses.

Below is an exercise, which takes only seconds, that creates a shift in your energies and allows for harmony, peace and joy during these holidays. It’s fun to try, but if you do it more often, you will uplift and bless your holidays!

Think of your body as a space ship, with all kinds of buttons that you do not know what are for. You can do so much more in your space ship – your body – and the key to use all of your “powers” is to increase the sensing mechanism of your body – the five senses.

In a meditative state go deep within and silence all thoughts. In your imagination separate from your body and view yourself. Gently imagine that you leave your body and look at yourself from above. Notice what you look like from above.

Now, imagine that you have controls for your body (or your space ship). Push a button and see all of the colors around you. Just observe and remember them. Do you want to tweak them? Add some more color? Remove any negative energy? Add more brightness? Make your aura, or subtle colors around you, bigger?

Push another button that enables you to hear the sounds within your head. Listen to your thoughts. Make no attempt to understand them, just listen. Do you like the sound? Can you tweak it? Make it sweeter or brighter?? Send gratitude for the work down by your head.

Travel down your body and notice the sounds in your heart. Notice they are lower in pitch, thicker feeling and have a rhythm. Do you like the pitch? Is it beautiful? If not make it beautiful. Are there dense areas? If so imagine pure air cleansing and purifying them. Everything flows easily. Do you feel a steady rhythm? If not, add a steady slow heartbeat. Love this area of your body. Send love and acceptance and gratitude for all it does. It is beautiful.

Remain “soft.” Look at your core of your body. Are there any dark spots? What does it sound like? Do you like the sound? If not alter it and make it sweeter. Does the sound seem organized and harmonious? If not straighten them out. Make sure everything is harmonious and works well together.

Breathe deep and listen to your music one more time… It is beautiful. Come back to normal reality.

