2026 Horoscopes: Your Year-Ahead in the Stars

We now come to the end of the 2025 cycle, welcoming a new year and all that it promises. These next three months concern inner and outer development, where we become much more aware of what we all need to do as a collective and on an individual scale to connect with our higher selves.

Neptune is in its final transit for 165 years in the sign of Pisces. It finally moves into Aries at the end of January, where it remains for the next 14 years. The same applies to Uranus, which is coming towards its transit through Taurus. Big changes are taking place, and we should all remember to remain centred and grounded during these planetary cycles.

On another note, it has been a pleasure and a dream to be the Kindred Spirit astrologer for the last decade. This magazine has been an important ally in my own spiritual journey, and I am sad to see it go. Most of all, thank you to the team behind the magazine, past and present, and to you, the reader – a big thank you.

Annular solar eclipse – 17 February, 28 degrees Aquarius

Total lunar eclipse – 3 March, 12 degrees Virgo

Total solar eclipse –- 12 August, 20 degrees Leo

Partial lunar eclipse – 28 August, 4 degrees Pisces



Aries

This year is dominated by two planets, Saturn and Neptune, both travelling for the entire year in your own zodiac sign. Saturn and Neptune are at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of planetary energy. For many Aries, you might feel pulled into many directions at once this year. However, there are some key dates to look out for. From 10 April to 18 May your planetary ruler Mars is travelling in your own sign. This can be a fruitful period in which you can achieve a lot in a short space of time. The next 12 months will see most of you making big decisions about your life path. From the beginning of July, the planet Jupiter enters your 5th house, which rules self-expression, creativity and romantic opportunity. This marks the second half of the year, which should be pleasant and involve less inner work than the first six months of 2026.

Taurus

There will be two sides to 2026 for you. The first four months see Uranus, the planet of unexpected change, returning to your own zodiac sign. It finally enters your 2nd house on 26 April. This means that from then, life gets a bit easier – although you’ll have to be open to changes around your own self value. Your ruler Venus is retrograde from 3 October until 14 November, which can cause misunderstandings in relationships. However, there is a lot of 12th house energy this year for you, which usually indicates a clearing of emotional clutter. This should bring new awareness when it comes to your personal relationships. With the planet Pluto travelling through your 10th house, your career remains transitional. The underlying feeling is one of taking back control when it comes to your career.

Gemini

The financial aspect of your life is highlighted, especially in the first six months of the year, as the planet Jupiter transits your solar 2nd house. In mid-July it will transit into your 3rd house, which rules communication: you may be very busy in the second half of the year. Your ruler Mercury has three retrograde periods this year: 26 February to 20 March, 29 June to 23 July, and 24 October to 13

November. Look out for these periods. You will need to slow down and reflect on decisions that need your attention to detail. Mars is travelling in your own sign from 1 July to 10 August, so expect to expel a lot of physical energy during this time. However, the big news is that from 26 April the planet Uranus enters your own sign, where it will remain for the next seven years. Expect lots of change and opportunities suddenly opening up for you.



Cancer

For the Crabs out there, this is a year of two halves. The first seven months see the great benevolent planet Jupiter travelling in your own zodiac sign. Then, Jupiter moves into your 2nd house on 1 July, igniting the financial areas of your life. This is a big year for you, with a new 12-year cycle beginning in terms of your own self-development. You will gain access to new motivations and insights that can help you heal the past. You will progress in your career this year: with the planet Saturn moving through your 10th house, you might be able to expect a promotion, or at least more responsibilities. It’s important that you remain self-disciplined in work matters, and to stay routine-based to get the best out of 2026.

Leo

2025 saw most Leos going through a certain amount of personal transformation. That was due to the planet Pluto in your opposing zodiac sign, which always makes you look at your fears. For a lot of Leos, that concerns letting go of power. You are still influenced by Pluto, but from 1 July the planet Jupiter starts a 12-month journey travelling in your own sign. This is a significant planetary cycle, and you can start to plan new things. Jupiter rules overseas travel, education, publishing and training, so expect some of these themes to begin to play out over the next six months. The months of July and August will be pivotal, with Jupiter and Pluto opposing each other in the sky. This can mean facing our fears and becoming stronger, but it can also mean that you can be drawn in too many directions at once.

Virgo

The year really starts at the end of April for the Virgos of the world, as Uranus, the planet of change and liberation, enters your solar 10th house. There is a major change coming up in the realm of your career, which will bring in some exciting twists and turns. Uranus is all about being open to the changes that suddenly appear from nowhere. In the second half of the year, the planet Jupiter moves into your solar 12th house, ruling the spiritual aspect of your inner life, where it will remain for the rest of the year. You can really increase your intuition and self-development during this time. This may take the form of meditation, yoga or chanting. Jupiter is assisting with pushing the boundaries of perception to help you heal and grow.

Libra

This year is centred around the planet Saturn, which is in your opposing sign of Aries from the middle of February. Saturn is all about limitations and the reality of life: that we all need structure and tangible goals. You can accomplish a lot over the next 11 months, although at times it may not feel that way. Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde in your solar 2nd house from 3 October until 14 November. This can create issues and delays concerning your financial situation, so be on guard during those periods. You also have Neptune, the planet of illusions, opposing your zodiac sign. This is great for creativity and forming partnerships with a spiritual connection. 2026 will prove to be a pivotal year for your development, helping you to understand your own motivations and desires for the future.



Scorpio

With the planet Jupiter transiting through your solar 10th house in the second half of the year, you can expect major career developments. The transit happens every 12 years and usually indicates a period of progression and development in relation to work and status. This is offset by Pluto’s ongoing transit in your solar 4th house this year, and in particular during the period of July, when Jupiter opposes Pluto. Look out for a need to balance your career aspirations with your home life during this intense period. Overall though, due to Saturn transiting your 6th house, this year will see you creating a lot of structure and discipline when it comes to your working environment and health matters. The first three weeks of April should be a nice time for your relationships, with Venus travelling in your 7th house.



Sagittarius

Your planetary ruler Jupiter transits through two zodiac signs this year. For the first six months it is in Cancer, in your solar 8th house. On 1 July it moves into Leo and your solar 9th house, ruling travel, education and publishing. This means the second half of the year will be an exciting time, in which you can explore the world and have some fun. This is accentuated by the presence of both Saturn and Neptune transiting through your solar 5th house, allowing your self-expression to shine when dealing with others. From late April the planet Uranus will be firmly in your solar 7th house for the year, which will bring the most excitement around relationships. Expect unpredictability, liberation and new ideas about relating to one another during 2026.

Capricorn

On 14 February the planet Saturn returns to your 4th house, where it remains for the rest of the year. This usually brings with it responsibilities concerning the home environment that will need your attention and energy. You also have Neptune, the planet of mystery, travelling in your 4th house as well, which adds a creative energy in the home sector. The planetary combination of Saturn and Neptune also means your inner life should benefit. Capricorns will find that 2026 is a year which seems to move quickly, with events and situations resolving quickly thanks to direct action. Your planetary ruler Saturn is retrograde from 26 July until 9 December, so look out for those dates when life seems to slow down or decisions take longer than usual.

Aquarius

From late April, your modern ruler Uranus transits your solar 5th house. This placement represents self-expression, creativity, love and where we find joy, so you can expect some major changes to take place around those themes. The planet Pluto is still travelling in your own zodiac sign this year, but by now you should be more comfortable with its energy. Your traditional ruler Saturn is travelling in your solar 3rd house for the majority of the year. This house rules how you communicate in life and deal with everyday tasks. Saturn encourages hard work and discipline in your day-to-day activities and can help you achieve a lot in a short space of time. Your mantra this year should be ‘less is more’.

Pisces

Pisces have a lot of activity this year in their solar 2nd house, which rules finances and your own self-worth. The planets Saturn and Neptune will be activating these themes for 2026, with a planetary combination that can help you find new ways to make money and develop your business or creative/spiritual projects. You can put a lot of energy into your inner development and build confidence in who you are. Uranus is travelling in your solar 4th house, which tends to bring surprises and change within the home environment. This could mean a major move, a shift in where you get your inner security from, or a family member making a surprise change. Uranus is all about liberation from the past, and for a majority of Pisces, you can expect to let go of emotions that no longer serve you.