Feng Shui Your Way to a Calm and Happy Holiday

Feng Shui is a powerful way to create harmony, joy and positive energy during celebrations and holidays. Whether it’s Hanukkah, Christmas, or any special occasion, the way you decorate and where you place items can either enhance the festive spirit or create a feeling of disorder in the home – something we obviously want to avoid! Decorating mindfully can help you create a home that still feels calm and happy rather than tense and chaotic for both you and your guests.

While holiday gatherings are filled with love, laughter and tradition, they can also bring stress. From hosting guests to managing family dynamics and dealing with the sheer amount of ‘stuff’ that enters the home (extra decorations, gifts, wrapping paper and toys), it can be a lot. Feng Shui teaches us that these shifts in our environment affect the energy flow in our homes, which in turn impacts how we feel.

During this time of year, it’s easy for our homes to become cluttered, which can lead to a sense of being overwhelmed. One of the best things you can do before decorating is a deep declutter, making space for the new energy the holiday season will bring. Let go of any broken decorations, unused ornaments or holiday items that no longer bring you joy. This simple act alone can help improve the energy of your home before the festivities even begin.

Preparing your home for holiday décor

Before adding any holiday decorations, take a moment to assess your space. How does your home feel right now? What colours are dominant? What’s the current energy like? Making small adjustments before introducing new elements can help ensure that your holiday décor enhances, rather than disrupts, the energy of your home.

One of the biggest areas to focus on is colour. In Feng Shui, fiery colours like red, hot pink, burnt orange, purple and burgundy fall under the Fire element. These colours bring warmth and excitement, but too much of them can lead to heightened emotions, stress and even arguments.

I’ll be honest, when I first started learning about Feng Shui, all of our red decorations mysteriously ‘went missing’. Instead, I opted for gold, white and soft metallics, which align with the Metal element known for absorbing negative energy. If you’re looking for a more peaceful holiday experience, try incorporating these shades into your décor.

If you love traditional red décor for the festive season, but feel that tensions are rising, start removing some red elements one by one until you notice a shift in the energy. This doesn’t mean that you have to abandon the ‘Christmas red’ festive colours altogether, just find a balance that works for your home.

Wrapping paper and gift presentation

The colours and textures of your wrapping paper also contribute to the overall energy in your home. Consider using metallics, soft blues, whites and golds, which feel festive without being overwhelming and set a serene and welcoming tone for Christmas morning or any gift-giving celebration.

Another great Feng Shui practice is to wrap gifts with intention. When wrapping, take a moment to think about the person receiving the gift and infuse it with positive energy. If possible, opt for reusable gift wrap or eco-friendly materials to keep the energy of giving in harmony with nature.

The power of candles and scents

Candles add warmth and ambiance to holiday décor, but be mindful of placement. In Feng Shui, the centre of your home represents health and balance. Placing candles in this area can symbolically ‘burn off’ the home’s good health energy, which we definitely don’t want – especially during the flu season!

Instead, place candles in other areas of your home and opt for natural, toxin-free varieties to keep the energy pure. To create a festive scent without artificial chemicals, try simmering a pot of water, adding cloves, cinnamon, orange slices and star anise. It fills your home with a beautiful aroma while adding to the cosy atmosphere.

Artificial vs natural decorations

If you’ve been following me for a while on social media, you know I usually avoid artificial plants because they lack life and energy. However, Christmas presents a bit of a challenge as many of us have artificial trees, wreaths and garlands.

When we moved to Australia, I was devastated to learn that keeping a real Christmas tree alive in the summer heat was nearly impossible. So, I had to make peace with an artificial one. My general rule now is: if it’s just for the season, it’s OK.

To balance artificial decorations, try incorporating real elements like fresh greenery, flowers or white poinsettias. Your front door is an important area in Feng Shui as it’s where positive energy enters your home. If you hang a wreath on your door, consider one made of fresh foliage rather than an artificial one that has spiky holly and red berries, which can create sharp and stagnant energy.

As an alternative, you could try making a wreath made of battery-powered lights, because it’s warm, welcoming and doesn’t carry the ‘sharp’ or stagnant energy of artificial décor.

Happy Holiday checklist

Decluttering first and choosing colours wisely

☑ Clear out old, broken or unused decorations before bringing in new festive items

☑ Balance fiery red tones with calming golds, whites and metallics for a harmonious space

Choosing décor and using natural elements

☑ Assess your home’s energy before decorating and ensure new elements enhance the flow

☑ Incorporate real greenery, fresh flowers or natural wreaths to balance artificial decorations

Wrapping gifts mindfully and placing candles strategically

☑ Use soft blues, whites and metallics for a serene energy, and wrap gifts with intention

☑ To protect balanced energy, avoid placing candles in the centre of the home

Creating a harmonious table setting and managing family energy

☑ Add fresh plants, candles or calming crystals like selenite to ground energy

☑ Use black tourmaline to absorb negativity, and play soothing background music

Dressing for balance and planning ahead

☑ Wear grounding colours like green or white instead of overstimulating red if you feel stressed

☑ Set realistic expectations, make lists and create a holiday environment that feels joyful and calm