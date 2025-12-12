A Green Witch’s Yuletide

Winter is the time of year that gardens and the earth sleep, but it also brings festive magic and nature into our homes. The Christmas tree, with its living roots and evergreen appearance, is a symbol of eternity. Ivy and holly are laden with red berries that add to the colour of the season, and nature is everywhere. This is the domain of the green witch: the witch who works directly with the earth, and for whom everything is connected directly to nature.

The green witch works closely with the earth and the changing of seasons. The earth may be sleeping during winter but as any witch knows, nature is always ready to burst with life. Come February, snowdrops and crocuses will brighten our days and before we know it, spring is on its way.

This time of year traditionally began with the Twelfthtide (also known as Yule, or the 12 Days of Christmas), which starts on 25 December and goes through to 6 January. Although there are dark days and long cold nights ahead, magic fills the air. It is a season of forgiving, loving and healing. Why not embrace your inner green witch by having an alternative 12 Days of Christmas, complete with affirmations of self-empowerment, money spells, casting out old loves and embracing the new – all with nature at its heart?

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

On the first day of Yule, try a pear spell and protect your house for the next 12 days. If you cut a pear across in half, it has a similar shape inside to an apple – a pentagram. The pentagram is a sign of protection, power and magic. Cut four thin slices across a pear, exposing the pentagram within each one. Place a bay leaf over each and secure with a cocktail stick. Say these words:

None who brings negativity shall pass this border.

Only love, light and happiness shall enter.

Then, go outside and place the slices in the four corners of your property.

2 Turtle Doves

Buy two small notebooks: one for the future and one for the past. Write affirmations and dreams of the future in one, and in the other, write all the events of not only the past year, but also all the events you can remember including all the special things that happen to you and things that made you smile.

Consecrate them by wafting them through the rising smoke of incense. Frankincense would be perfect, and it is readily available at this time of year. As you do, say:

Power of words that I write,

Affirmations for my future come to life.

What has gone before is now past,

But memories will forever last.

Keep both notebooks on view throughout the 12 days and on New Year’s Eve, look at both your notebooks, then put the past one away in a safe place. Throughout the coming year look at your future notebook and cross off all the dreams and affirmations that have happened and write new ones.

3 French Hens

Go for a winter’s walk and collect feathers found along the way to use in a cleansing heart spell. Cast out past hurts by placing three feathers in a bowl, sprinkling salt over them as you say:

Past loves, lost and gone,

Disappear from my heart, one by one.

Keep the bowl out and in view during the remainder of Yule.

4 Calling Birds

Choose four of your favourite things, whether it be a dress, shoes, music or perfume. Put them on, gather representations of them around you, or look at them if possible. Think of all the positive things you love or have experienced while surrounded by your favourite items, and say in front of a mirror:

Healed am I from what’s gone before,

Healed through-and-through by the power of four.

If things get too stressful during the 12 days of Christmas, put your favourite items on and remember the feeling of empowerment and confidence you have while wearing them. You are invincible and no one can take that away from you.

5 Gold Rings

Five gold coins! Place five £1 coins on a Christmas dish, preferably with a pattern of ivy, and sprinkle some pine needles over them as you say:

Five coins sitting in a dish,

Multiplying this money is my Christmas wish.

Leave the dish out for the full 12 days of Christmas and see how the money multiplies in the coming year.

6 Geese-a-Laying

Create a healing potion for your bath, Cleopatra-style. Put 6 tablespoons of milk in a jug and add 6 teaspoons of salt and 6 drops of eucalyptus essential oil, then stir the mixture. Next, pour up to 100ml of boiling water into the jug. Keep stirring as you say:

Healing waters, set me free,

Disperse the pains now aching me.

Pour in the bath and enjoy a good soak. You could make a batch of this up and store it in a glass jar or bottle, using it in ritual baths during the 12 days. Alternatively, you can pour a little of the potion into your shower gel and wash with it for a quick fix.

7 Swans-a-Swimming

Don’t carry a grudge over Christmas – or at any time, for that matter. Let go of a past hurt by simply lighting a white candle, thinking of the individual and saying:

Letting go of past hurt,

I wish you nothing but the best.

I let you go and be free,

No more grudges held by me.

Sprinkle some salt on a table and trace the person’s initials in it with your index finger. Then, when you are ready, wipe the salt away with your left hand and throw it away.

8 Maids-a-Milking

Cutting ties with an ex-partner is hard at the best of times, but you can connect with the renewal of Christmas for added strength. Get a piece of ivy with eight leaves and loop it around into a figure-of-eight between two red candles. As you light the candles, imagine that one flame represents you and the other represents your ex-partner. Then, say:

Two by two nevermore shall be,

Finished forever, you and me.

Meditate for a while on the candles, then cut the ivy that is connecting the two candles with a pair of scissors.

9 Ladies Dancing

Put on your favourite music from your favourite all-girl band and dance like mad around the house – preferably around a living Christmas tree, no matter how small – and cast a positive affirmation spell. Sing to the music as you dance and say:

Christmas is here, Christmas at last,

Let happy times come, thick and fast.

Repeat as many times as you need to when things are getting too stressful in the festive period – and make sure to water your Christmas tree!

10 Lords-a-Leaping

Rejoice in looking good and embrace a bit of glamour magic. In front of a mirror, take some time to do your make-up, hair and/or skincare whilst saying:

Rejoice in my looks, beauty abound.

Tonight, my looks simply astound.

Feel confident and empowered all through the night, and when it’s over remember to have a bath or shower, taking all your make-up off. Shake your hands afterwards, then shake your hair, releasing all the magic back into the universe.

11 Pipers Piping

Families at each other’s throats for Christmas? Cast this spell for family peace. Light two red candles, and as you do, say:

Difficult families, one by one.

Everyone will get along.

Keep the candles lit while the family is all together and afterwards, when they’ve all gone home or to bed, carefully extinguish the candles and give thanks for a peaceful evening.

12 Drummers Drumming

Buy mistletoe with at least 12 berries on it, and hang it in your bedroom. As you hang the mistletoe up, say:

Love and passion here in this room,

Let this Christmas go with va-voom!

After the 12 days are over, make sure to take down the mistletoe and bury it in the garden.