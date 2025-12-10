Dreamwalkers: The Invisible Warriors

A dreamwalker is a descended interdimensional being. You are not a dreamwalker in a single lifetime; you are a dreamwalker in all incarnations, but you are not always awake. As a descended being you have specific work to do, but you can be active or in reserve, depending on how awake you are in one lifetime or another.

Why are dreamwalkers here?

Differences between conscious dreaming and dreamwalking

Are you a dreamwalker or a dream navigator?

The fine line of time-space

The dangers of dreamwalking

Why is it important to talk about dreamwalkers now?

Your level of work in other dimensions may be the same, but if you are not awake, you may not be able to remember it, or only remember parts without being fully aware of what you are doing while you sleep. A dreamwalker reaches superconsciousness when they have recovered all their memories – that is, when they remember their past incarnations on Earth and their universal origin is revealed to them. Some understand the role of a dreamwalker a bit like an avatar, which is the Sanskrit concept of a deity who comes to earth in physical form in order to interact with humanity. If we think about it, Buddha was an avatar: he awakened under the Bodhi tree, passing into the avatar state, and accessed information from his past lives. Hundreds of books have been written about light warriors in the New Age movement, but hardly anyone has spoken about dreamwalkers. Dreamwalking is not something you can study, nor is it an ego trip. It’s not something you choose to be. Dreamwalkers do individual, silent work. They rarely share about their experiences because, despite the vast amount of information available and how conscious we think we are, dreamwalkers operate on a different level and are more isolated in their realm of the supraconscious. Like an avatar, a dreamwalker has a specific job: serving humanity and helping to elevate the consciousness of individuals. The dreamwalker is also a warrior. Some of the best-known avatars, such as Jesus and Buddha, were people of peace; their doctrines are based on non-violence. Their work in war is carried out passively, so to speak, through words. A dreamwalker, on the other hand, takes an active part in the universal war, while trying to elevate people’s consciousness within their reach. The work of a dreamwalker generally goes unnoticed, since they play a more active role in other dimensions. That's why they are invisible warriors.Dreamwalkers descend through a soul contract, by which you bind yourself to a task. The contract implies taking human form, with the consequent loss of soul memory, in the hope of awakening in one of their lifetimes and fulfilling their mission. When this happens for hundreds or thousands of years, you have a good chance of awakening, albeit at different levels. The mission’s core is in your soul as a file. Although you may not be fully awakened to the level of access to superconsciousness, you may have the possibility of partially fulfilling your mission during those lifetimes in one way or another. Of course, they are not the only ones operating here or elsewhere. There are different kinds of stellar beings, including those on missions, incarnated as humans, or visiting the planet regularly. A dreamwalker can belong to any of the planetary families. For example, in the angelic family, the Archangels are dreamwalkers, as are the Guardians of Days, the Seraphims. The so-called guardian angels are also dreamwalkers. Although there are other planetary families, the angelic family remains the most important. The dreamwalker ‘call’ can occur in hybrids between members of any planetary family, and inhabitants of any of the worlds.We can define lucid dreaming as an experience in which a person is aware of being in a dream while asleep. The person may experience some control during the dream from this state of awareness. During a lucid dream, the dreamer may have some control over the dream’s narrative, the environment or setting, and what happens. A lucid dream is typically a highly vivid and memorable dream. A vivid dream can be so ‘real’ that if you’re not aware you’re dreaming, you might mistake it for reality. People who control their lucid dreams have been referred to as oneironauts, also known as ‘dream navigators’. When you dreamwalk, you travel to other realities. These realities can be parallel, or you can travel through space to different places, within or beyond this planet. The experiences are incredibly vivid, to the point where sometimes you forget you’ve left your body somewhere else. As a dreamwalker, you go where you're sent; you’re unaware of where you’re going until you’re there. For many dreamwalkers, the experience can be exhausting. It can be hard, but there are experiences that can help you grow, from experiences designed to acquire knowledge to journeys to other times, as you may need knowledge from another incarnation.If you’re an experienced dream navigator or oneironaut, your lucid dreams are a projection. You can control both what happens in the dream and the environment in which it takes place. A dreamwalker doesn’t choose where they go. They’re not dreaming; they’re moving between dimensions and they have no control over the places they go or the events. They can participate, but the events are not under their control. A dreamwalker’s experiences are real. A dreamwalker can also have only dreams or lucid dreams when they’re inactive, or in a seed state. Anyone can train to become a dream navigator, and to have lucid dreams, but you can’t learn to be a dreamwalker.When you are a dreamwalker, not all journeys are missions connected to the divine plan. Some journeys are relevant to your growth, because let’s not forget that as a dreamwalker, you continue to evolve. Your evolution within your current incarnation is essential, as your mission is subject to your capabilities, and to carry on your mission, you need the best toolkit you can have and continued revision of your awareness, energy, and so on. Even if you’ve awakened, it doesn’t mean you’ve accessed all your memories or know everything. Reviews and reminders of your mission are also critical, because it is not difficult to get lost in your humanity and everything that it means to be human, especially depending on your position in this incarnation. Being a dreamwalker, you sometimes open doors not only in space, but also in time. The knowledge of your previous incarnations helps you complete, so to speak, your plane of consciousness. Furthermore, this knowledge is also power. Knowing who you have been is a source of experience and wisdom, but it’s also a stepping stone to your consciousness.At this point, some may think being a dreamwalker is a blast, but the reality is somewhat different. To begin with, until you reach a certain age, you can spend years surviving in other dimensions. If you are not awakened as a dreamwalker, you’re most vulnerable, and what happens in other dimensions has an energetic translation in your current dimension. Although your personal circumstances might change in this incarnation and may require an adjustment to your soul contract, one of the biggest challenges dreamwalkers face is maintaining sanity, and sadly, many struggle with their mental health. Another significant challenge is also living somewhat hidden from the people around you. There are very few people with whom you can share your work with – perhaps trusted spiritual teachers and other dreamwalkers. You may have superconsciousness, but the mission can be mentally exhausting. A dreamwalker lives in constant alertness due to the nature of their work, but also, the human experience can be traumatic for anyone with their sensitivity. The burden of suffering can be so intense that it can be an obstacle for the mission.As the world undergoes moments of incredible darkness and transformation, and dreamwalkers continue to battle, many are struggling. At times, this struggle comes from the lack of information about who they are and why they do what they do. It’s no coincidence that, precisely at this moment of chaos, we need to light a torch for them to see. Dreamwalkers are overwhelmed in many ways at this moment. There are too many conflicts and too many open fronts. Maybe you are overwhelmed yourself, and don’t understand why you see the things you see. If so, listen; you’re not alone. There are other dreamwalkers out there, and hopefully, this has provided some answers.