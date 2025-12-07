Yoga Transformed my Life – Now I’m Creating a Space for other Men

Josh Sparks, founder of chiropractic and holistic wellness centre Natural Healing in Dorset, was a teenager struggling with drugs and alcohol and experiencing a mental health crisis when yoga became an unexpected lifeline. Having overcome the stigma of being a man in yoga himself, he’s now creating space for men to unlock the transformative potential of this ancient practice, just as he did.

I discovered yoga at the lowest point in my life. I was homeless, drinking and taking drugs to escape my life, delusional and hallucinating at times – my mind just cracked. At 17, I was sectioned for three weeks and then heavily medicated. I was like a robot at that time, going through the motions, faking laughter because I couldn’t feel anything naturally. On a whim, I went to a yoga class with my mum. I remember how different I felt coming out of that first class. For the first time in years, the chaos in my head had eased – I felt clearer and better instantly. I didn’t feel I needed to take any medication that day. After the class, I spoke to my psychiatrist about getting off meds as soon as possible and focusing on yoga instead. He encouraged me to try. That choice changed everything.Yoga became a big part of my life, even though I was usually the only guy in all the classes. When I told male friends there was always a certain response – judgement, jokes, or it just went over their heads. The perception was that yoga was easy; it was feminine; it was not for blokes. But for me, yoga was how I put my life back together. It broke down the ‘grin and bear it’, ‘I’m okay’ mentality. I think plenty of men avoid vulnerability and weakness, but if your practice is working, it uncovers all your weaknesses. Your ego is shattered in yoga. You can be fit and healthy, strong in the gym – but maybe you can’t hold a posture or touch your toes. Whether in your body or in your mind, you have to face your own weaknesses. During my chiropractic degree I practised yoga daily. I had a male instructor for the first time, and he suggested I become a teacher myself. By the time I graduated, I was a qualified yoga teacher. Through my own experience, I learned that one of the biggest barriers for men wasn’t the practice itself; it was walking through the door into a sea of women and feeling out of place. A lot of Western yoga is marketed in a way that doesn’t feel like an invitation to men, so being a male in this scene has an influence. Just being at the front of a class, I am helping break that stigma down.In 2022, I opened my own clinic with my partner, Mollie Tolino, also a chiropractor. At the core I had a concept of ‘a wellness community’, bringing treatments in alongside classes such as yoga and meditation to support clients’ wellbeing holistically. As part of our programme, I run weekly men’s yoga classes and monthly meetups, and offer one-to-one yoga therapy to both men and women. As a chiropractor, a lot of men already trust me clinically and professionally with their healthcare, which makes them more open to my next piece of advice – to try yoga. They might have come in to sort out back pain, but then I might suggest a yoga class to help, and before they know it, they’re joining a men’s weekend meetup, doing yoga and breathwork. They’re exploring things they might never have otherwise considered because they’ve trusted me along the way. They come for their body and stay for their mind. That said, I launched the men’s class with some hesitation. I don’t want to gender this tool that’s for everyone, but after getting to know the men who came along, I quickly recognised the need, and the impact it was having.When I reflect on the men that have influenced me in my yoga journey, they were beautifully soft and generous and kind – but not in an overbearing way. Male teachers are very straight to the point – especially in India, for example – and that works for me. I don’t teach men a different yoga, I often just start from a different angle. We usually work the body first to tire them all out! Then, when they’re exhausted and lying down, I might ask ‘How’s your breathing? Has it changed? Do you notice emotions showing up in the body?’ Without even realising, they’re piecing together how their body and inner life are linked. Men often come to me saying that they’re not stressed. Then I ask them to sit in silence for 10 minutes and focus on their breathing – that’s when the fidgeting starts. It’s in those moments that they realise they're restless and struggling; work has taken over their mind, or some issue with their wife. Lots of blokes will try to drown out challenging emotions or thoughts, maybe with alcohol, excessive exercise or working overtime – and I’ve experienced all of that. Yoga makes clear what’s going on in your inner world. Yoga and meditation aren’t always ‘enjoyable’; they require tapas – discipline and commitment – but people come back because it helps. I don’t force sharing, and I don’t rush the spiritual language. I just let things unfold. Once someone embraces yoga, they become more open to different messages – even ones that might feel awkward at first. For example, closing the eyes and saying ‘I love myself’ can feel cringey, and that reaction is telling in itself: why is it hard? Being able to notice and feel that discomfort is powerful. The same goes for techniques that seem unusual at first. Take Om, for instance. I don’t introduce it to new groups, but if the same students come for eight weeks, I’ll say: ‘We’re going to try Om. You might feel silly – that’s okay. Notice how it feels, and if you feel uncomfortable, ask yourself why’. Yoga invites us to explore those sensations, and in doing so, we open to growth in ways we might not expect.Our monthly men’s meetups are deliberately simple: a social, a sauna, a cold plunge – I’ve learnt a lot about what people actually come for. They sell out every month not because I’m pushing journalling or deep disclosure, but because the space is organic. We drink tea, make friends, and chat naturally. Just being around other blokes who are doing yoga and caring for themselves has an impact. Through the practice, they’re becoming softer, more open. At the end of a session, we do Bhramari (humming-bee breath) – hands over the eyes, a long ‘mmm’. After six rounds, you’re no longer worrying how you sound. Your vocal cords are vibrating, your vagus nerve is stimulated, you’re becoming very relaxed. When they stop, many say, ‘I actually feel different’. A lot of the guys will joke that they’re just there to get some peace – but that says a lot. The classes and retreats create space and peace in their lives. My life’s incredibly hectic and stressful, but after 10 minutes of meditation, I find steadiness of mind. And that has a ripple effect.One of the surprising things for me has been the personal messages shared with me. I had a beautiful email from one guy who shared that the classes had been a lifeline during a very bad phase of depression. Another bloke said that he’d understood that telling his son, who was born with a limb difference, ‘you can do anything’ created pressure; yoga helped him shift to loving acceptance. Others have told me they’re now having fewer reactive arguments at home. In class, someone might refrain from sharing, but later they’ll email and open up. I don’t judge the need for privacy – many men don’t want to share vulnerability in a group, but clearly, they are taking away tools to try to shift their attention to the positive, be more grateful and let go. Yoga gave me my life back, and I want to share that gift. I’m not trying to be a guru – I’m just the approachable bloke at the front of the room helping other men take that first step. Just creating that space can change everything.