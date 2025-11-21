Cart
Demian Allan 3 min

December 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

  Notable Astrological Dates  5 November – Full moon 13 degrees, Taurus 20 November – New moon, 28 degrees, Scorpio

Aries

From 15 December your ruler Mars enters your 10th house, which will focus a huge amount of energy on work matters. You may feel much more competitive than you usually do, and as a result, you could find yourself in battles with authority figures. Be calm and objective.  

Taurus

Your ruler Venus is in the secretive part of your chart, hiding away, which could make you less willing to go to social events. However, Venus wants you to focus on your own emotional needs and what really brings you joy at this time of year. Give yourself time to reflect and dream about the future.


Gemini

There is a high degree of focus on relationships this month as your ruler Mercury is travelling in the partnership area of your chart. To get the best out of it, you should take time and listen to other people’s viewpoints before deciding how to respond.


Cancer

Most of the planetary activity is going towards your working environment this month, which means that you’re in for a busy time to end the year. This is amplified by the new moon in your 6th solar house on 20 December: time to purge what no longer works for you.  

Leo

There is a strong energetic pull towards coming to terms with the shadow aspect of your personality. This means delving deep into your inner motivations in life and what you truly want for the future. This is being activated by Pluto, helping you to face some long-standing fears.  

Virgo

Your ruler Mercury is travelling in the home sector of your chart this month, so there is a lot of activity taking place around the family. It’s important that you are receptive to the needs of others during this time, as you might need to communicate many different ideas all at the same time.  

Libra

With your ruler travelling through your 3rd house, it’s all about communication this month. To make the most of this planetary energy, focus on the ideas you have for the future and how you can implement them with the help of those around you. Others will be much more receptive to your views this month.


Scorpio

This is a month of preparation for the new year ahead. Uranus, the planet of change, is back in your opposing sign, Taurus. This can lead to polarity, and seeing the other side of life and other people’s points of view will be key. This is a time to be objective and not allow yourself to be dragged into power battles.


Sagittarius

Your ruler Jupiter is retrograde this month, which can slow things down for you. However, the new moon on 20 December helps to get you moving and creating a new vision for yourself in terms of 2026. In the early part of the month, the planet Mars is travelling in your own zodiac sign, so there will be lots of external activity to respond to.  

Capricorn

With your ruler Saturn retrograding back into Pisces and your 3rd house, you may feel like you’re covering old ground from the past. The thing is, you probably are – you just need to be clear in your intentions to move forwards in life.  

Aquarius

Your modern ruler Uranus is still travelling in the home area of your chart, which can create a bit of unpredictable energy around you. However, you’ve been here before over the last six years and you know that it will not last – take heart in this.


Pisces

Your modern ruler Neptune moves direct in your own sign on 10 December. If you’ve been feeling muddled over the last couple of months, this period should see the fog lifting in your mind’s eye to reveal clarity. Work matters will also need your attention.

Demian Allan

Demian is an experienced Astrologer writing regular columns for Mind, Body, Spirit and Kindred Spirit magazines. He is the former President of the British Astrological and Psychic Society and a member of the Astrology Association UK. He takes pride in his high ethical standards and uses his forensic astrological knowledge to explore the cycles you are experiencing. Demian has given lectures at the Astrology Association UK conference, The College of Psychic Studies, Watkins Bookstore and the Astrology Lodge in London. His website can be found here. 

