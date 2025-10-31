Numerology Forecast for November

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number.

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore, 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

We’re purifying our soul in the light of truth and inspiration, keeping life simple. We’re educating ourselves in spirituality. We’re bonding together to expand consciousness: meditation, prayer, chanting, art, literature, sport and music unite us.

1. You’re being overshadowed by others’ expectations. Climb down off the ladder: idealism is a concept, not a reality. Focus on the nitty gritty. Eat nurturing foods, drink pure water, and slumber in regular deep beauty sleep. Catch your mind daydreaming – it’s productive if it lifts you and gets you through a mundane day.

2. Lose your mind dancing, playing sports or chess, or embarking on a sensual workout. You agree to disagree with others whilst remaining positive and upbeat about the bigger issue. You may campaign for human rights or tirelessly commit your energy towards worthwhile causes. Feeling separate is a temporary illusion.

3. A new door opens to uplift your soul: you can create excuses or simply walk through. Social chitchat may feel like betrayal, so keep communication factual, kind and to the point. Over-committing to projects, people and life can be counter-productive. Recognise nervous tension before you snap. Find ways to calm your mind.

4. Dramas occur and intensify then dissipate easily if you explore within and behind to reveal the heart of the matter. Cleansing misunderstanding makes way for meaningful conversation and relationships. Turn your passion into financial gain by honing in and applying your skills. Staring into the deep blue starry sky opens your eyes wider.

5. You draw people to you who inspire your understanding of the world through politics, spirituality, the environment, fashion, music, art, architecture or philanthropy. Allocate yourself space to breathe. You bond in networking groups that stimulate your senses. You know and do what’s best.

6. You keep an open mind to stop you falling into pockets. Trends come and go – what’s true remains. You consciously dress to create an impression in social situations. Listen to your inner self to help you find ease in everyday life. If needs be, adopt a healthy habit for a happier life.

7. Your spirit is strong. Your motor is ignited. You’re zooming around non-stop to find the last piece of the jigsaw. You may surround yourself with a pink balloon of energy whilst opening the door to the new and wonderful. Enter where you are welcome: people will appear to support your transition.

8. Your business will be more successful if you adopt a higher purpose and fair ethics. Instead of allowing work to pile up, or issues to crash your equilibrium, reflect on the inner message and meaning. Clearing blockages with strength and honesty is deeply satisfying in the long run.

9. Seeking perfection may drive you to do better: accept consequences. The sun rises each day, and miracles happen in front of your eyes. Demonstrate humility and listen to what others have to say. You are talking to the ‘right’ people, and the candy box contains a variety of goodies.

11. You navigate safely through the eye of the storm – if you stick to facts and your heart’s in the right place. It may be time to hold up an olive branch to an ex-partner or loved ones. What part did you play in the pantomime? Love is the hottest flavour, 24/7.

22. You’re distilling facts from fiction and ending up with wisdom. Even if it’s taken you a long time to arrive at this exact point on your destination, it’s an important milestone. Acknowledge achievements. There are new paths to take – be inspired by life, love, spirituality and the universe.