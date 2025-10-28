Numerology Forecast for December

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number.

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore, 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

The seeds of inspiration planted in spring with goodwill and unconditional love are now manifesting. The solstice offers a final shake-up to align life to its highest spiritual attainment.

1. You’re assessing what’s valuable, realistic and practically necessary in your life. You’ve walked down many avenues and now you accept that it’s time to ground a new structure or manifest plans, especially around the solstice. Be grateful for small mercies – melt away defiance in the light of humility, love and truth.

2. You are kind, yet wise enough to see through the obvious. Random mindsets with positive sparkling thoughts help you manifest opportunities for abundance, particularly around the solstice. Walk your talk, dress to express your soul essence and hold your head high. There may be unexpected windfalls or bills – how you deal with them dictates the consequences.

3. You may go jogging or cycling with your dog to combine duties. You may break out of your social strata. You reflect on where the root of your beliefs and desires are coming from. You feel liberated around the solstice. Importantly, you’re listening and acting upon your own inner guidance.

4. You fire your engine by going to the gym, watching movies or cuddling up with loved ones – affection goes a long way. Trust and patience pay dividends around the solstice. If you feel yanked in opposing directions, realise the sensible option. Sometimes it takes relentless continuous focus to reach your goals.

5. Find comfort in simplicity. Sometimes big dreams take a lifetime to materialise, yet they can disappear in a flash. You’re in a stimulating space. If an earthquake hits your life, be inspired by the inspiring qualities you unearth from deep within. You may get lucky around the solstice. Hold yourself accountable.

6. You’re deep diving within your soul, fine-tuning your vibrations to reach higher ground. You’re learning to understand who harmonises with you – at work, in love, at home – and who or what offers growth. Striving for balance creates pressure. Take each day as it comes, especially at the solstice.

7. You’ve learnt that hard times produce fertile compost for success once you grasp the message and understand lessons. Give yourself a pat on the back for following through with commitments as best you can. Your popularity is boosted by your effervescent sexual magnetism, especially around the solstice. Enjoy the moment.

8. Knots that bind can also be untied around the solstice. Taking on too many tasks, taking in too much information, or overloading your system with foods, alcohol and so on may cause concentration to fail. Pay attention to important details. Emotional intelligence helps you to perceive truth and stay on top.

9. It may be a confusing time: on one hand, you know your own mind, yet friends and family offer you interesting alternative pictures. Paradoxically, before you say ‘yes’ to anything, consult the facts. The solstice may stir up situations, so it’s essential to walk your talk and to recall inner spiritual guidance.

11. You’re discovering new creative talents to help set you up for a better future. The light is shining on your inner core values and beliefs. If a darker pattern emerges around the solstice, it’s because it’s ready to melt away in the light of truth. Any identity crisis creates pathways for deeper love and more honest communication with yourself and others.

22. You’re willing to play the clown, or scream for help to attract attention to urgent humanitarian or environmental crises. It may be useful to market your skills and services around the solstice. Quiet times give way to a hectic daily schedule: be faithful to what is actually needed each moment of the day.