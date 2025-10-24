November 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

5

November – Full moon 13 degrees, Taurus

20

November – New moon, 28 degrees, Scorpio



From 9 November your ruler Mercury is retrograde in the home sector of your chart, putting an emphasis on the more internal aspect of your personality. To get the best from this planetary shift, working on your spiritual development through meditation, yoga, ritual or journalling will help you to focus on who you are.In the first week of the month, your ruling planet Venus is transiting your own sign. This increases your ability to bring harmony when working with others. However, the planet Jupiter – which is travelling in the career sector of your chart – goes retrograde from 12 November. Time to take stock of the last four months and review your choices.From 5 November, your energy switches towards the financial aspect of your life, and your relationship with self-value and how you feel about your contribution to the world. This is an earthy, pragmatic month that allows you to concentrate on the more tangible outcomes in life.From 9 November the planet Mercury is retrograde in your own zodiac sign, which usually causes misunderstandings and confusion. However, it can also help you to get a grasp on the direction you are going towards in life. Retrogrades can be valuable: they force us to slow down and think about our next move.From 11 November you will need to focus on your relationships, since the planet Jupiter goes retrograde in your 7th house, ruling partnerships. This is a good period to allow others to voice their opinions in a constructive manner. However, partners may magnify situations in their head, which will require you to be strong in your own convictions and beliefs.You will have to focus a lot of energy on work matters this month, since the planet Mars is enabling you to assert your ambitions out onto the world. On 28 November the planet Saturn moves direct in your solar 2nd house for the final time, ending a two-and-a-half-year cycle of limitations regarding how you deal with your finances. Celebrate!Your traditional ruler Jupiter goes retrograde in the home and family sector of your chart from 12 November. This can cause delays in those matters after a four-month period of expansion, and is emphasised by the retrograde of Mercury in your 10th house, which rules career matters, from 10 November. It’s time to slow things down this month.People like investing their energy into you this month. This could manifest in your own ability to make ideas tangible with the help of others. Your ruler Mars is travelling in your solar 9th house, looking for a quest to calm your mind and quench your thirst for adventure.On 9 November the planet Uranus retrogrades back into your own zodiac sign, producing the effect of metaphorically clearing up the debris from the last six years. This will especially affect those born right at the end of the Taurus cycle, from 18 to 20 May: expect major changes and unexpected truths.Your planetary ruler Mercury is traveling in your 7th house and then turns retrograde on 9 November. This movement will concentrate its energy on the relationship aspect of your astrological cycle. This is the perfect time to communicate with loved ones in a way that can shed new light on old matters.On 12 November, Jupiter begins to move backwards in the sky for the first time since entering your own zodiac sign. This helps you to focus on how any plans that you have put in place since June are faring. Jupiter tends to make us take on too much at the same time, so it is important to review what is working at the moment and let go of situations that aren’t.This is a reflective month for most of you: the planetary energy is turning inwards, helping you to have a greater awareness of your own inner motivations when it comes to creating your future. There is a Mercury retrograde in your solar 5th house from 10 November, which can make you feel less confident in your own abilities. Be aware that sometimes in life, we just need to take a step back.