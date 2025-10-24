Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Demian Allan 3 min

November 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

  Notable Astrological Dates  5 November – Full moon 13 degrees, Taurus 20 November – New moon, 28 degrees, Scorpio


Virgo

From 9 November your ruler Mercury is retrograde in the home sector of your chart, putting an emphasis on the more internal aspect of your personality. To get the best from this planetary shift, working on your spiritual development through meditation, yoga, ritual or journalling will help you to focus on who you are.  

Libra

In the first week of the month, your ruling planet Venus is transiting your own sign. This increases your ability to bring harmony when working with others. However, the planet Jupiter – which is travelling in the career sector of your chart – goes retrograde from 12 November. Time to take stock of the last four months and review your choices.


Scorpio

From 5 November, your energy switches towards the financial aspect of your life, and your relationship with self-value and how you feel about your contribution to the world. This is an earthy, pragmatic month that allows you to concentrate on the more tangible outcomes in life.


Sagittarius

From 9 November the planet Mercury is retrograde in your own zodiac sign, which usually causes misunderstandings and confusion. However, it can also help you to get a grasp on the direction you are going towards in life. Retrogrades can be valuable: they force us to slow down and think about our next move.  

Capricorn

From 11 November you will need to focus on your relationships, since the planet Jupiter goes retrograde in your 7th house, ruling partnerships. This is a good period to allow others to voice their opinions in a constructive manner. However, partners may magnify situations in their head, which will require you to be strong in your own convictions and beliefs.  

Aquarius

You will have to focus a lot of energy on work matters this month, since the planet Mars is enabling you to assert your ambitions out onto the world. On 28 November the planet Saturn moves direct in your solar 2nd house for the final time, ending a two-and-a-half-year cycle of limitations regarding how you deal with your finances. Celebrate!


Pisces

Your traditional ruler Jupiter goes retrograde in the home and family sector of your chart from 12 November. This can cause delays in those matters after a four-month period of expansion, and is emphasised by the retrograde of Mercury in your 10th house, which rules career matters, from 10 November. It’s time to slow things down this month.


Aries

People like investing their energy into you this month. This could manifest in your own ability to make ideas tangible with the help of others. Your ruler Mars is travelling in your solar 9th house, looking for a quest to calm your mind and quench your thirst for adventure.  

Taurus

On 9 November the planet Uranus retrogrades back into your own zodiac sign, producing the effect of metaphorically clearing up the debris from the last six years. This will especially affect those born right at the end of the Taurus cycle, from 18 to 20 May: expect major changes and unexpected truths.


Gemini

Your planetary ruler Mercury is traveling in your 7th house and then turns retrograde on 9 November. This movement will concentrate its energy on the relationship aspect of your astrological cycle. This is the perfect time to communicate with loved ones in a way that can shed new light on old matters.


Cancer

On 12 November, Jupiter begins to move backwards in the sky for the first time since entering your own zodiac sign. This helps you to focus on how any plans that you have put in place since June are faring. Jupiter tends to make us take on too much at the same time, so it is important to review what is working at the moment and let go of situations that aren’t.  

Leo

This is a reflective month for most of you: the planetary energy is turning inwards, helping you to have a greater awareness of your own inner motivations when it comes to creating your future. There is a Mercury retrograde in your solar 5th house from 10 November, which can make you feel less confident in your own abilities. Be aware that sometimes in life, we just need to take a step back.

Demian Allan

Demian is an experienced Astrologer writing regular columns for Mind, Body, Spirit and Kindred Spirit magazines. He is the former President of the British Astrological and Psychic Society and a member of the Astrology Association UK. He takes pride in his high ethical standards and uses his forensic astrological knowledge to explore the cycles you are experiencing. Demian has given lectures at the Astrology Association UK conference, The College of Psychic Studies, Watkins Bookstore and the Astrology Lodge in London. His website can be found here. 

November 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

November 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 24 October, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  5 November – Full moon 13 degrees, Taurus 20 November – New moon, 28 degrees, Scorpio...
Read More
Personal Story: The Self, the Shadow and the Spirit

Personal Story: The Self, the Shadow and the Spirit

By Mary Lintott / 20 October, 2025
As a child growing up in a small seaside village in North Wales, I quite often found myself outside when...
Read More
Which Witch Are You? Discover Your Archetypal Healing Style

Which Witch Are You? Discover Your Archetypal Healing Style

By Nicole Barton / 17 October, 2025
Autumn is the season of the witch, and it brings with it a shift in our rhythms. As the light wanes,...
Read More
Money, Sex, Power and Spiritual Unfoldment

Money, Sex, Power and Spiritual Unfoldment

By Catherine Pawasarat / 10 October, 2025
If you’re reading this article, it’s likely you feel the need to incorporate money, sex and power as parts of...
Read More
An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

By Leah Russell / 3 October, 2025
After nearly 40 years of sharing wisdom, inspiration and spiritual guidance, we are sad to announce that Kindred Spirit magazine...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for October

Numerology Forecast for October

By Sonia Ducie / 3 October, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 29 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 October – Full moon, 14 degrees, Aries 21 October – New moon, 28 degrees, Libra...
Read More
Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

By Al Mennie / 26 September, 2025
I was blinded by darkness long after sundown, suspended in the turbulence of storm-driven waves. The water spun, twisting and...
Read More
Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

By Mia Barnes / 18 September, 2025
Horoscopes are like weather forecasts. They predict upcoming astrological energy for your zodiac sign, much like predicting whether it’s going...
Read More
Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

By Max Carocci / 12 September, 2025
This depiction of a vision features many elements that reflect stories of creation, as told by the oral traditions of...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now 

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!

Come and join us on our socials!

Facebook X-twitter Linkedin Instagram
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart