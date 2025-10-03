Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Sonia Ducie3 min

Numerology Forecast for October

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number.

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore, 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

 
Listening to the inner voice of reason and wisdom is helping us to break free from stale, limiting behaviours. Commitment, transparency and communication are essential to keep situations fresh.
1. What’s the pay-off for remaining in stagnant situations? You engage in inner deep sea diving to gain understanding. Frustration and explosions can occur if you let things slip – show patience and bring the love. Creative visualisation, tai chi, prayers or chanting help to keep up your motivation. 2. You’re giving birth to new thoughts, creative functions, and ways to relate happily to life. Any earth-shattering resistance to listening to your inner voice of reason serves to catapult you forwards when you eventually let go. Pace yourself. As a newborn baby needs nurturing, warmth and love, indulge responsibly in the five senses. 3. If your fundamental outlook on life is changing, gaps may appear. You’re discovering a new set of vocabulary to support spiritual growth and new experiences in life. Your sense of self-worth is matched by your personal value as a soul and your unique contribution to society. Plans help you get ahead. 4. Soul is guiding you through all kinds of waters – each day is different. Like food feeds the body, love feeds your soul. Hanging wind chimes around the garden or home helps to uplift your spirit and boost energy flow. Appreciate what others do for you. Life is precious. 5. You’re busy gathering all the evidence needed to make a rational decision – either you’re going for something or you’re not. Integrity marks the spot. Probing people for information may bring unexpected results. Whilst you’re being sensible, you also get to the bottom of situations. Placate yourself with love and compassion. 6. There are many versions of truth. People may be obsessed with your looks, cooking, character or gifts – return the compliments, too. Find new ways to contemplate life and find stillness, like sitting with your back against a vibrant tree. Feel the sap rising, the air on your face and the earth under your feet whilst flying through time and space. 7. So much change – confusion is a natural part of the breaking-through process. Your horizon is broadening. Release pent-up energy through exercise, gardening, sex or creative pursuits. A good diet is essential to a healthy mind and body. Discover new tastes and new avenues, and embrace life fully. Go for it! 8. A spark ignites your engine and you’re roaring to go. A childlike innocence emerges, and you’re viewing life with awe and wonder. Whilst you’re busy reaching the top of the mountain, you also realise it all disappears once you reach the top. Success and failure are one. You understand the cycle of rebirth. 9. You’re on the road to recovery – you made it through the night. You’re recalling a multitude of happy memories, whilst simultaneously creating new ones with those you love. You’ve read the ‘book of life’, and now have clues on what to do. There are many different paths to the same destination: love and truth. 11. You believe in the unseen. Visions of faeries or angels are all vibrations of existence. You feel like you’re in a semi-conscious state. Allow your mind to drink in wisdom and be impressed with spiritual knowledge. You’re distilling life, and owning your independent experiences and the right to be who you really are: soul. 22. You’re all grown up, throwing a positive ripple into the environment. Intimacy may be an issue: embrace self-worth. It’s time to catch the fun and the glittering rays of the sun in your heart and soul. You move closer to those who support a good cause, or the collective vision. New opportunities arise.

Sonia Ducie

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).

An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

By Leah Russell / 3 October, 2025
After nearly 40 years of sharing wisdom, inspiration and spiritual guidance, we are sad to announce that Kindred Spirit magazine...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for October

Numerology Forecast for October

By Sonia Ducie / 3 October, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 29 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 October – Full moon, 14 degrees, Aries 21 October – New moon, 28 degrees, Libra...
Read More
Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

By Al Mennie / 26 September, 2025
I was blinded by darkness long after sundown, suspended in the turbulence of storm-driven waves. The water spun, twisting and...
Read More
Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

By Mia Barnes / 18 September, 2025
Horoscopes are like weather forecasts. They predict upcoming astrological energy for your zodiac sign, much like predicting whether it’s going...
Read More
Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

By Max Carocci / 12 September, 2025
This depiction of a vision features many elements that reflect stories of creation, as told by the oral traditions of...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for September

Numerology Forecast for September

By Sonia Ducie / 5 September, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces 21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29...
Read More
How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

By Loni Fagel / 29 August, 2025
Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is...
Read More
SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

By SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary / 22 August, 2025
Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now 

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!

Come and join us on our socials!

Facebook X-twitter Linkedin Instagram
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart