Numerology Forecast for October

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number.

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore, 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

Listening to the inner voice of reason and wisdom is helping us to break free from stale, limiting behaviours. Commitment, transparency and communication are essential to keep situations fresh.

1. What’s the pay-off for remaining in stagnant situations? You engage in inner deep sea diving to gain understanding. Frustration and explosions can occur if you let things slip – show patience and bring the love. Creative visualisation, tai chi, prayers or chanting help to keep up your motivation.

2. You’re giving birth to new thoughts, creative functions, and ways to relate happily to life. Any earth-shattering resistance to listening to your inner voice of reason serves to catapult you forwards when you eventually let go. Pace yourself. As a newborn baby needs nurturing, warmth and love, indulge responsibly in the five senses.

3. If your fundamental outlook on life is changing, gaps may appear. You’re discovering a new set of vocabulary to support spiritual growth and new experiences in life. Your sense of self-worth is matched by your personal value as a soul and your unique contribution to society. Plans help you get ahead.

4. Soul is guiding you through all kinds of waters – each day is different. Like food feeds the body, love feeds your soul. Hanging wind chimes around the garden or home helps to uplift your spirit and boost energy flow. Appreciate what others do for you. Life is precious.

5. You’re busy gathering all the evidence needed to make a rational decision – either you’re going for something or you’re not. Integrity marks the spot. Probing people for information may bring unexpected results. Whilst you’re being sensible, you also get to the bottom of situations. Placate yourself with love and compassion.

6. There are many versions of truth. People may be obsessed with your looks, cooking, character or gifts – return the compliments, too. Find new ways to contemplate life and find stillness, like sitting with your back against a vibrant tree. Feel the sap rising, the air on your face and the earth under your feet whilst flying through time and space.

7. So much change – confusion is a natural part of the breaking-through process. Your horizon is broadening. Release pent-up energy through exercise, gardening, sex or creative pursuits. A good diet is essential to a healthy mind and body. Discover new tastes and new avenues, and embrace life fully. Go for it!

8. A spark ignites your engine and you’re roaring to go. A childlike innocence emerges, and you’re viewing life with awe and wonder. Whilst you’re busy reaching the top of the mountain, you also realise it all disappears once you reach the top. Success and failure are one. You understand the cycle of rebirth.

9. You’re on the road to recovery – you made it through the night. You’re recalling a multitude of happy memories, whilst simultaneously creating new ones with those you love. You’ve read the ‘book of life’, and now have clues on what to do. There are many different paths to the same destination: love and truth.

11. You believe in the unseen. Visions of faeries or angels are all vibrations of existence. You feel like you’re in a semi-conscious state. Allow your mind to drink in wisdom and be impressed with spiritual knowledge. You’re distilling life, and owning your independent experiences and the right to be who you really are: soul.

22. You’re all grown up, throwing a positive ripple into the environment. Intimacy may be an issue: embrace self-worth. It’s time to catch the fun and the glittering rays of the sun in your heart and soul. You move closer to those who support a good cause, or the collective vision. New opportunities arise.