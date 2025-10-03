Cart
An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

After nearly 40 years of sharing wisdom, inspiration and spiritual guidance, we are sad to announce that Kindred Spirit magazine will be coming to a close at the end of 2025.

Since our very first issue in 1987, Kindred Spirit has been dedicated to bringing together seekers, teachers and visionaries from across the world. We’ve explored the many paths of spiritual growth, holistic wellbeing, conscious living and connection to the natural world. It has been a true honour to serve as a trusted companion on your journey. We are profoundly grateful to every reader, contributor and supporter who has been part of the Kindred Spirit community over the decades. Your encouragement, loyalty and shared curiosity have kept the magazine thriving and evolving through changing times. Our final print edition will be the Winter issue, on sale 27 November 2025. We’ll continue to share articles here on our website until the end of the year, so there’s still time to enjoy new content and join the conversation. If you have an active subscription, you won’t miss out: it will automatically transfer to our sister publication, Watkins Mind Body Spirit, ensuring you continue to receive uplifting spiritual insights. If you would prefer to request a refund instead, please email subs@kindredspirit.co.uk. As we approach this closing chapter, we want to say a heartfelt thank you. Thank you for walking alongside us, for sharing your stories, your questions and your light. You, the reader, are the heart of the Kindred Spirit community. We’d love to hear from you as we celebrate these final months together. If you’d like to share a memory of the magazine, a favourite article, or simply a few words about what Kindred Spirit has meant to you, please email us at hello@kindredspirit.co.uk. Your voices will help us mark the end of this journey in the spirit of connection and gratitude that has always defined Kindred Spirit. With gratitude and blessings, The Kindred Spirit team x
By Leah Russell / 3 October, 2025
After nearly 40 years of sharing wisdom, inspiration and spiritual guidance, we are sad to announce that Kindred Spirit magazine...
Numerology Forecast for October

By Sonia Ducie / 3 October, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 29 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 October – Full moon, 14 degrees, Aries 21 October – New moon, 28 degrees, Libra...
Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

By Al Mennie / 26 September, 2025
I was blinded by darkness long after sundown, suspended in the turbulence of storm-driven waves. The water spun, twisting and...
Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

By Mia Barnes / 18 September, 2025
Horoscopes are like weather forecasts. They predict upcoming astrological energy for your zodiac sign, much like predicting whether it’s going...
Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

By Max Carocci / 12 September, 2025
This depiction of a vision features many elements that reflect stories of creation, as told by the oral traditions of...
Numerology Forecast for September

By Sonia Ducie / 5 September, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces 21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29...
How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

By Loni Fagel / 29 August, 2025
Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is...
SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

By SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary / 22 August, 2025
Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often...
