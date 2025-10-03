An Announcement from Kindred Spirit

After nearly 40 years of sharing wisdom, inspiration and spiritual guidance, we are sad to announce that Kindred Spirit magazine will be coming to a close at the end of 2025.
Since our very first issue in 1987, Kindred Spirit has been dedicated to bringing together seekers, teachers and visionaries from across the world. We’ve explored the many paths of spiritual growth, holistic wellbeing, conscious living and connection to the natural world. It has been a true honour to serve as a trusted companion on your journey.
We are profoundly grateful to every reader, contributor and supporter who has been part of the Kindred Spirit community over the decades. Your encouragement, loyalty and shared curiosity have kept the magazine thriving and evolving through changing times.
Our final print edition will be the Winter issue, on sale 27 November 2025. We’ll continue to share articles here on our website until the end of the year, so there’s still time to enjoy new content and join the conversation.
If you have an active subscription, you won’t miss out: it will automatically transfer to our sister publication, Watkins Mind Body Spirit
, ensuring you continue to receive uplifting spiritual insights. If you would prefer to request a refund instead, please email subs@kindredspirit.co.uk
.
As we approach this closing chapter, we want to say a heartfelt thank you. Thank you for walking alongside us, for sharing your stories, your questions and your light. You, the reader, are the heart of the Kindred Spirit community.
We’d love to hear from you as we celebrate these final months together. If you’d like to share a memory of the magazine, a favourite article, or simply a few words about what Kindred Spirit has meant to you, please email us at hello@kindredspirit.co.uk
. Your voices will help us mark the end of this journey in the spirit of connection and gratitude that has always defined Kindred Spirit.
With gratitude and blessings,
The Kindred Spirit team x