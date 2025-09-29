Cart
Demian Allan 3 min

October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

  Notable Astrological Dates  7 October – Full moon, 14 degrees, Aries 21 October – New moon, 28 degrees, Libra


Virgo

In the first half of the month the planet Venus is travelling in your own sign, before entering your solar 2nd house on 14 October. This creates a need to focus your energy on the financial aspects of your life, while remaining open and adaptable to the opportunities that will start to present themselves.  

Libra

The aim of this month is to help create new opportunities for other people that are less confident than you. This helps you to create a better balance in life, so you are able to connect much more with your own intuition to make decisions that you would normally find difficult.


Scorpio

On 14 October your modern ruler moves direct in your solar 4th house, ruling the home and family matters. This combination could instigate a huge amount of personal transformation in how you relate to those close to you. Allow those things from the past that hold you back to be let go of, allowing new insights to come through.


Sagittarius

Duty and responsibility come knocking on your door, and people’s expectations of you are extremely high at this point. This is intensified from 22 October when Neptune re-enters your 4th house, causing a nebulous reaction to family members’ real motivations. Don’t get lost in the metaphorical smoke.  

Capricorn

There is a lot of energy directed towards your career this month, which should be pleasing for most of you. This is a good month for networking and connecting with others. From 14 October the planet Venus is travelling in your solar 10th house, which will help you to gain respect and admiration in your work setting.  

Aquarius

Your personal finances will need to be looked at this month, with Saturn having travelled backwards into your solar 2nd house. This is really about a review of the last two and half years, and the structure and frugality that has dominated your mind. If you have succeeded in this, Saturn begins to reward you for your self-discipline.


Pisces

Flashes of intuitive insights can be your guide this month, as both Mars and Jupiter are supporting you. It is important to stay grounded and positive. The planet Saturn has retrograded back into your own zodiac sign, and this can feel like you’re stepping backwards in life. You’re not – this is a reminder of how far you have come in the last two years.


Aries

This is an easier month than the previous. Mars is in its co-rulership, transiting Scorpio, which helps you unlock an inner confidence and power that has been latent in you for some time. On 14 October the planet Mercury enters your 7th house, focusing on the partnership area of your chart.  

Taurus

On 14 October Pluto (which is travelling in your solar 10th house) moves direct, so expect changes in your working environment. You are undergoing a transformational change in your outlook towards career matters that has been taking place for the last 11 months, and this is a period when you begin to see the seeds of your ideas grow.


Gemini

There is a real focus on the financial aspects of your life this month, as the planet Jupiter continues to travel in your solar second house while making a trine aspect with Mars. The re-entrance of Saturn back into your 10th house puts your focus on your career, and you may feel like reflecting on the last two and a half years and what you have achieved.


Cancer

There is an ongoing trine aspect between Jupiter, which is travelling in your own zodiac sign, and Saturn, going retrograde in your 9th house. This month, your ability to see the big picture in life is going to help you feel like you are stepping forwards with a renewed vigour and determination.  

Leo

The planet Mars is transiting in the home and family sector of your chart, so look out for speedy resolutions to ongoing problems. On 14 October the planet Pluto moves direct in the relationship area of your chart, bringing a need to communicate on a deeper, more profound level which will help you to feel more secure with your own needs.

Demian Allan

Demian is an experienced Astrologer writing regular columns for Mind, Body, Spirit and Kindred Spirit magazines. He is the former President of the British Astrological and Psychic Society and a member of the Astrology Association UK. He takes pride in his high ethical standards and uses his forensic astrological knowledge to explore the cycles you are experiencing. Demian has given lectures at the Astrology Association UK conference, The College of Psychic Studies, Watkins Bookstore and the Astrology Lodge in London. His website can be found here. 

