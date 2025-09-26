Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Al Mennie3 min

Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

I was blinded by darkness long after sundown, suspended in the turbulence of storm-driven waves. The water spun, twisting and spiralling around and around until it released me. The roar of wild winter surf filled my ears as I tore through the surface. Once I was sure where I faced, I opened my lungs and drew a breath before the next wave bore down. My senses filled by the raging North Atlantic as it rumbled overhead. But I wasn’t scared. No panic. Just completely at ease and at peace with this beautiful, chaotic moment in time.

Swimming at night takes outdoor swimming to another level, and to consider it requires dedication. But you don’t have to swim out into the raging surf in the dark and cold for you to benefit from night swimming. The act of night swimming is not as blatant as simply swimming at night – it is much more. Both words ‘night’ and ‘swimming’ have meaning on a spectrum – with night, we assume it’s dark, but it’s not always pitch dark. With swimming, we don’t always need to be in deep water, swimming like Olympians. You might not need to be any deeper into the water than having it gently wash around your knees and thighs; it is enough to simply close your eyes and feel the sea move and touch you as you stand in the shallows. So, if you wish to try night swimming, where do you start? To do this safely requires much more than rushing down to the nearest water and jumping in. Begin by building up your experience of swimming in your local water by day, whether the sea, a lake or river. Then you can start small and do it to a level that feels safe for you. You may have intricate knowledge of your local lake or river, so your night swims will be very different from mine in the ocean, but it’s all still night swimming. I’ve found night swimming to be transformative but it’s important to approach it with the proper mindset and preparation. It’s not just about the act of swimming, but about connecting with the environment in a meaningful way. The simple act of being in or near the water after sundown is only part of what can become a lifestyle. I enjoy the process of constantly checking the weather and the sea state throughout the day, watching the tide rise and fall, and visualising my time in the water after dark. The actual swimming is a small part of it all. It’s a way of life, and I hope it can be the same for you too. The water demands that from us – there is no room for a lack of respect or underestimating the power it has to take you in an instant.  

Flow state of mind

I sometimes wonder why I go out there. Why have I felt the need to constrict my senses so much so that I can barely see where I am swimming? Why do I swim out into the North Atlantic in every condition, from calm mysterious nights, to wild raging seas? As I leave the perceived security of the streetlights behind, venturing out onto the vast sands of my local beach fills me with emotion. Excitement flows, nerves surface and fear threatens to ruin the whole endeavour. But, most of all, I feel like I’m entering another dimension as I walk further into the darkness and emptiness. Nothing is more awakening than the heavy darkness of a stormy night falling all around me, absorbing me. As I walk out across the beach on those dark nights, the sea gets louder, and the dark gets darker. The voice of the sea hypnotises me, quietly ushering the noise from daily life into empty corners of my mind. By the time I’ve reached the water’s edge, I’m focused solely on that very moment. The darkness conceals life’s distractions, helping me slip into the elusive state where the mind and body flow together, creating the perfect connection between me and the environment. My senses bathe in the darkness, immersed in the sound of the water, the rush of waves and the bite of the cold…

Al Mennie

Al Mennie is an international big wave surfer, performer and black belt in Krav Maga. In December 2023, he set up the successful campaign ‘Swim Through Darkness’ to raise awareness of depression, suicide and inter-generational trauma, in which he swims parallel to the shore off the north coast of Ireland at night. Al has helped rescue many people from the sea and he has 20 years’ experience as a motivational speaker. He has appeared on The One Show and in The Times, The Guardian, the Daily Mirror, Outsider magazine and more.

For more information, see almennie.me

October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

October 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 29 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 October – Full moon, 14 degrees, Aries 21 October – New moon, 28 degrees, Libra...
Read More
Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

Into the Dark: The Transformative Power of Night Swimming

By Al Mennie / 26 September, 2025
I was blinded by darkness long after sundown, suspended in the turbulence of storm-driven waves. The water spun, twisting and...
Read More
Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

Why You Should Read Your Horoscope at the End of the Day, Not the Beginning

By Mia Barnes / 18 September, 2025
Horoscopes are like weather forecasts. They predict upcoming astrological energy for your zodiac sign, much like predicting whether it’s going...
Read More
Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

Shamans: Decoding a Colombian Visionary Drawing

By Max Carocci / 12 September, 2025
This depiction of a vision features many elements that reflect stories of creation, as told by the oral traditions of...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for September

Numerology Forecast for September

By Sonia Ducie / 5 September, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces 21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29...
Read More
How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

By Loni Fagel / 29 August, 2025
Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is...
Read More
SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

By SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary / 22 August, 2025
Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often...
Read More
Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

By Nicole Barton / 15 August, 2025
In a world where we’ve been taught to strive for a ‘hot girl summer’ – to appear radiant, confident, and...
Read More
5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

By Bianca Best / 8 August, 2025
Burnout is no longer a workplace buzzword – it’s a widespread, deeply uncomfortable, often hugely destructive, reality. As modern life...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now 

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!

Come and join us on our socials!

Facebook X-twitter Linkedin Instagram
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart